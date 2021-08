Roger Federer is without a doubt one of the greatest tennis players of all-time and is considered by many to be the G.O.A.T. when it comes to the men’s side. With that being said, we already know that there aren’t many people in the world who can say they’ve defeated Federer or could defeat Federer in a tennis match, but now we’re curious to know how many people he’s defeated at table tennis over the years after seeing his latest video.