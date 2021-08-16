The media has erased the long history of Black barbecue, skewing our understanding

“My roots are Southern,” says Lonnie Edwards, the soft-spoken owner of RibTown BBQ, a busy parking lot setup in LA’s Jefferson Park neighborhood. Flanked by an intimidating-looking smoker wafting the scents of smoldering wood, beef ribs, and shimmering sausage links, the native Angeleno seems larger than life. Between the plumes of smoke, the bustling streets around his setup, and the numerous meats and sauces requiring attentive preparation, one would presume Edwards to be working with a sense of urgency and intensity. But when he breaks into his usual wide grin, it’s clear that Edwards has no use for a frantic or serious demeanor — not in his life, and certainly not in his barbecue: “Low and slow. Everything’s straightforward, nothing’s overly complex,” he says.