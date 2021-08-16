Cancel
The media has erased the long history of Black barbecue, skewing our understanding

Sun-Journal
 6 days ago

Part of the reckoning in the year plus since George Floyd’s murder has been a newfound awareness of how racism has deeply burrowed itself into aspects of our culture that might seem to have little to do with race. One great example: how the media portrays the art of barbecue....

Los Angeles, CAEater

Witness the Renaissance of LA’s Black Barbecue Scene

“My roots are Southern,” says Lonnie Edwards, the soft-spoken owner of RibTown BBQ, a busy parking lot setup in LA’s Jefferson Park neighborhood. Flanked by an intimidating-looking smoker wafting the scents of smoldering wood, beef ribs, and shimmering sausage links, the native Angeleno seems larger than life. Between the plumes of smoke, the bustling streets around his setup, and the numerous meats and sauces requiring attentive preparation, one would presume Edwards to be working with a sense of urgency and intensity. But when he breaks into his usual wide grin, it’s clear that Edwards has no use for a frantic or serious demeanor — not in his life, and certainly not in his barbecue: “Low and slow. Everything’s straightforward, nothing’s overly complex,” he says.
Walnut Cove, NCtheurbannews.com

Preserving Black History

Over the past four years, the National Trust for Historic Preservation has funded 105 historic places connected to Black history. The Trust’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund has invested more than $7.3 million to help preserve landscapes and buildings imbued with Black life, humanity, and cultural heritage. Too often...
Laconia, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Learning Black history becomes critical

LACONIA — Perspectives on Critical Race Theory and training on diversity and inclusion differ greatly according to one’s political views, life experiences and race. But one theme reverberates: public education needs to include the history of the racism and discrimination in America, the hard-won battles of various groups, and a discussion of bias and injustice that persists.
Tennessee StateStar News Online

Holy smoke: Tennessee author explores history of Carolina barbecue

In 2015, when New Yorker writer Calvin Trillin dared to explore the world of Carolina barbecue, he recruited a guide: John Shelton Reed, Kenan professor emeritus of sociology at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. In a lifetime of scholarship, Reed explored how Southern folkways and social types persisted...
Eater

An Incomplete History of Los Angeles Barbecue

The history of barbecue is, elementally, a history of humans and fire. Grilling, charring, roasting, smoking, and preserving animal flesh for consumption is quite literally a tradition as timeless as the Stone Age, though specific techniques, ingredients, and cooking instruments have changed greatly in the intervening millennia. Pinning down the precise origins of the Los Angeles barbecue scene is a similarly vaporous task; vaqueros and, later, cowboys have cooked meat in coal-warmed pits and on open-air spits here for centuries.
Texas StateWilson County News

Take a virtual tour of Texas barbecue history

Join the Friends of the Texas Historical Commission for a virtual talk on Texas barbecue history on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. via Zoom with Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn. Vaughn is the author of The Prophets of Smoked Meat: A Journey Through Texas Barbecue, and the coauthor...
Virginia StatePosted by
Only In Virginia

King’s Barbecue Has Been Dishing Out Authentic Virginia Barbecue Since 1946

We’re no strangers to barbecue here in Virginia. And yet we never tire of learning about must-try spots throughout the state. King’s Barbecue is one such place that promises to impress BBQ enthusiasts of all kinds. Whether you prefer traditional Virginia barbecue or something a bit more creative, you’ll find there’s a lot to love about the menu at this local eatery. Plus, it’s been around for 75 years, so you know they’re doing something right! Curious to learn more? Keep reading to see what’s on the menu!
Missouri StateColumbia Missourian

Understanding Missouri Bicentennial history is personal

Gary Kremer’s essay on the occasion of Missouri’s Bicentennial on Aug. 10, “This place of promise: The 200-year history of Missouri is one of hope and opportunity,” describes a land of hope and opportunity that attracted Missouri settlers to cross the Mississippi River to form the 24th state. His focusing question, “Why did people come to Missouri to begin with?” got me thinking, “Why did I come to Missouri?"
Galax, VAMount Airy News

Galax Fiddlers Convention has long history

Kyle Creed is seen here warming up, testing and tuning before taking the stage in 1978. Photo courtesy of Terry Eiler and the Library of Congress. Spectators dance to the music in 2018. Photo courtesy of Rayburn Mitchell and Old Fiddlers’ Convention. In the camping area of the convention in...
TV & Videosarcamax.com

We Should Encourage Young Activists To Embrace King's Concept of a Beloved Community

"Grown-ish," the Gen Z college-focused spinoff of "Black-ish," recently aired two episodes that centered on police shootings of unarmed Black men. The Aug. 5 episode is titled "A BOY IS A GUN," and the follow-up, "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See," delves into the sensitive topic of white fragility, a theory posited by scholar Robin DiAngelo. At the end of this episode, Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi), the main character of "Grown-ish," is seen reading DiAngelo's 2018 New York Times' bestseller "White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism." Both storylines were filmed back in April during Derek Chauvin's trial for the murder of George Floyd.
Entertainmentthefocus.news

T Rodgers' death announced: Bloods gang founder passes away at 64

T Rodgers’ death was announced early yesterday evening. The west coast founder of the Almighty Black P. Stone Nation Bloods gang passed away at the age of 64. The legacy of the author, humanitarian, and producer is prolific, as fans and friends take to social media to share their respects. We remember the life and work of T Rodgers.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Kill On-Site Order, But Not Yet in Sioux Falls

At first glance, you would think something so beautiful couldn't possibly be so terrifying. Not so for the Spotted Lanternfly. In the eastern U.S., this colorful winged creature has a Kill On-Site order on its head. Think of David & Goliath - the Lanternfly in the role of Goliath, but...
Calvert County, MDWashington Post

Two young ospreys were removed from their nest and euthanized so workers could replace a light in a Southern Maryland park

Two juvenile ospreys were taken from their nest on a light pole at a park in Calvert County, Md., and euthanized, causing a stir among local wildlife enthusiasts and birders. County officials said they followed all protocols and federal laws protecting birds in removing the young ospreys from the pole to replace a light fixture on it at Cove Point Park in Lusby, but that is little comfort to local wildlife rehabilitation experts and birders.

