Fans are flocking to the home village of China’s youngest athlete at the Tokyo Games, 14-year-old diver Quan Hongchan, after she won gold with three perfect 10s for her 10m diving performance last Thursday.State media reports said that tourists — including fans and internet celebrities — were going to great lengths to track down and visit Quan’s village of Maihe in Zhanjiang, Guangdong, and sharing the experience online.The Communist Party-run Global Times newspaper reported that the rush to the village had caused traffic chaos, and that some “live-streamers even intend to climb up the trees planted at her house...