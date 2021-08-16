Cancel
Charities

Do Just One Thing

 6 days ago

Take a moment to collect foreign currency you might have stashed in your dresser, junk drawer or office that you brought back from abroad over the past few years. While it's nice to have these souvenirs, you can donate the funds to help someone else in need. UNICEF, the global charity that saves children's lives all over the world, takes your foreign currency and puts it to good use. You can fill an envelope and send it in the mail to them. Learn more at UnicefUSA.org.

Healthstilwelldemocrat.com

COLUMN:The Way it Looks from Here: Just do the right thing

So I am truly annoyed. Please stop causing your own problems and blaming them on somebody else. Just be an adult. People who refuse to get the vaccine or mask are interfering with other people’s lives, and I don’t see where they have a right to do that. Yeah, if you want to take a chance on dying yourself, that is certainly your right. Be my guest.
Saint Petersburg, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

On masks and global warming, just do the right thing | Letters

Thousands of Tampa Bay students return to school | Aug. 10. Florida schools are back in session, and with COVID cases cases rising because of the dangerous delta variant, the debate over mask-wearing has flared again. Florida school districts have proposed a variety of solutions such as optional opt-out forms being filled out by parents for their children not to wear masks. However, these solutions have been confusing, as it is hard to see the difference between a mandate with an opt-out feature or a strongly encouraged optional policy. With opt-out, there is no requirement for others simply to be considerate. How is this any different from other catastrophes that people are all too keen to “opt out” of their ability to prevent, such as climate change? We can still do our part in preventing this, according to the United Nations, if we lower our emissions, but the levels of warming that have been projected for 2030 are now unavoidable, and we can only adapt. The best way of preparing for either tragedy, whether it be a pandemic or global warming, is for all of us to take the small actions required of us, instead of allowing for opt-outs.

