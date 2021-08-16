Do Just One Thing

Thousands of Tampa Bay students return to school | Aug. 10. Florida schools are back in session, and with COVID cases cases rising because of the dangerous delta variant, the debate over mask-wearing has flared again. Florida school districts have proposed a variety of solutions such as optional opt-out forms being filled out by parents for their children not to wear masks. However, these solutions have been confusing, as it is hard to see the difference between a mandate with an opt-out feature or a strongly encouraged optional policy. With opt-out, there is no requirement for others simply to be considerate. How is this any different from other catastrophes that people are all too keen to “opt out” of their ability to prevent, such as climate change? We can still do our part in preventing this, according to the United Nations, if we lower our emissions, but the levels of warming that have been projected for 2030 are now unavoidable, and we can only adapt. The best way of preparing for either tragedy, whether it be a pandemic or global warming, is for all of us to take the small actions required of us, instead of allowing for opt-outs.