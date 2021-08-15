Fire TV Cube, Firesticks, Fire TV Recast, and have all gone on sale

The app TV Scoreboard for Fire TV devices is currently available for free. This app normally sells for $11.99, although it used to sell for $4.99 not too long ago, and it has never been free before. The app simply displays a “Home” vs “Guest” scoreboard on your TV that can be incremented using the Fire TV remote. It also has the option to display a clock that can count down and can play a buzzer sound when it reaches zero. Odds are you probably aren’t going to be organizing a basketball game where you need an app like this, it might come in handy someday for keeping track of board game or card game scores at home, so you might as well pick it up while it is free, just in case. Remember, you can select “Cloud Only” from the “Deliver to” dropdown menu on Amazon’s site to purchase the app, for future access, without needing to actually install it on a Fire TV. The app is compatible with all Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Smart TV, and Fire TV Smart SOundbar models.