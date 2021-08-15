Cancel
Fire TV Cube, Firesticks, Fire TV Recast, and have all gone on sale

By Elias Saba
AFTVnews
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon just kicked off a sale on most Fire TV models and accessories. Starting with the cheapest, the Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale for $24.99. It has been $17.99, at its lowest price, and $21.99 in the past, so this is a 3rd-rate price. The Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $37.99. While that’s better than the $39.99 sale price it has been constantly, it’s not better by much. The Fire TV Cube is on sale for $99.99. That’s a 2nd-rate sale price, since the only time it is cheaper is during major sales, like Black Friday and Prime Day, when it dropped to $79.99. The Fire TV Recast is on sale for $169.99, which is $40 higher than its best sale price. Lastly, the Fire TV Blaster is on sale for $19.99, which matches its lowest price ever.

www.aftvnews.com

