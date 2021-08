Matt Rhule is playing it safe with his Carolina Panthers starters this weekend, but is it the right call to make in the circumstances?. The Carolina Panthers won’t be sending their starters into action at the Indianapolis Colts in their first preseason game of the summer. Head coach Matt Rhule stated immediately after Friday’s eventful joint practice that the likes of Sam Darnold will not be seeing the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, which resulted in plenty of social media debate from the team’s fanbase.