Bamberg County, SC

BAMBERG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Times and Democrat
 6 days ago

The following property transfers are on file at the Bamberg County Courthouse from July 27 to August 9, 2021. Sean P. Kilcoyne to John W. Carter of Ridgeville, SC for $55,000, TMS# 0146-00-00-018. Angela Holman Lee a/k/a Angeline Holman Lee n/k/a Angeline Holman Lee to Harry Lee, conveyance of property...

thetandd.com

Scott County, INcrothersvilletimes.com

98 Parcels On Scott County Delinquent Property Tax Sale List

No Live Auction; Rising COVID Cases Moves Bidding Online. There are 98 parcels of property in Scott County with delinquent taxes that could be sold at an auction on Monday, Oct. 4, beginning at 10 a.m., according to a legal notice on page 3 of this week’s issue of the Crothersville Times as well as this online edition.
Bamberg County, SCTimes and Democrat

Bamberg County’s jobless rate tops state

Bamberg County had the state's highest unemployment rate in July, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce. Bamberg County's unemployment rate in July was 8.9%, up from 8.8% in June. The rate was the highest of the state's 46 counties for the month. Orangeburg...
Orangeburg, SCTimes and Democrat

FHC offering free COVID-19 testing

Family Health Centers is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing throughout the week. The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing will be closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The...
Columbia, SCTimes and Democrat

Emergency rental, utility assistance applications made easier

COLUMBIA – In an effort to help thousands of South Carolina residents late on their rent payments avoid evictions, SC Housing updated its SC Stay Plus emergency rental and utility assistance program to make applications and approvals easier. Launched in May, the SC Stay Plus program is a $272 million...
Orangeburg County, SCTimes and Democrat

Orangeburg County Council seeks to expand water project’s scope

Orangeburg County is asking the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to expand the scope of the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency project. The modification would allow the county to extend the project to include the placement of water lines along U.S. Highway 15 near Vance to Interstate 26 with the ability to interconnect with Holly Hill, Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.
Branchville, SCTimes and Democrat

5 Bedroom Home in Branchville - $249,900

Welcome home to your low country oasis! This property has so much to offer you, I don't even know where to begin, but let's start with the home specs. This 5 bedroom 3 bath 3300 sq ft home sits on just under 5 acres of land. On the outside, It features an architectural shingle roof less than 2 years old, a 30x40 workshop, woodworking shop, 3 car carport with another attached storage room, and 3 acres fenced in front and back yard. The inside features spacious bedrooms, and a living room you can play baseball in. The layout is like having two houses in one. Fall is right around the corner, so step out onto the back deck and enjoy the new and never used $10,000 hot tub under your covered gazebo! Sitting only an hour and fifteen minutes from the beaches of Charleston and an hour from Columbia and Aiken, you can get to anywhere you want to be! Now all YOU have to do is come see it for yourself!

