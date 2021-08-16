Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQS review: the luxury electric car that’s comfortable, spacious and even practical

By Andrew English
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EQS is the most important new car for Mercedes for many years. It is the first model to feature the company’s first dedicated battery-electric platform; and, following an announcement from chief executive Ola Kallenius last month, it is in the vanguard of the company’s all-electric direction. We’ve followed its progress keenly, even taking a virtual test drive; now here it is in the metal.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Luxury Cars#Car Interior#Mercedes Benz Eqs#Hyperscreen#Ac#Sec#Amg#Dc#Ionity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
Posted by
CarBuzz.com

Super Rare Road-Legal Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR Is A $10 Million Bargain

If you're looking for something rare and very expensive, there are loads of options out there, from a Bugatti EB110 SS to a BMW-Glas V8. But neither the exceptional Bugatti nor the obscure Bimmer is as special or as expensive as the car we have here today. This is a 1998 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR Strassenversion (street version), and it's one of just 26 ever produced (a single roadster was built).
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes S680 Guard Is A Luxury Sedan With Tank-Like Protection

If you're going to order a bulletproof vehicle, you may as well get one with some style too. Over the years, vehicles from Audi, BMW, and even Rolls-Royce have served as popular choices for VIPs needing added protection when on the move. Mercedes-Benz has for some time also offered its S-Class Guard, an armored version of the S-Class which remains perhaps the quintessential luxury car in the world.
CarsGreen Car Reports

Towing with an EV: Are electric trailers the future?

An electric trailer could solve the largest problem when towing with an electric vehicle: You might only go half the distance on a charge while towing. To compensate, EV shoppers who plan to tow beyond city limits need to opt for the largest possible battery pack. But that means you’re hauling around many hundreds of pounds of extra batteries and environmental footprint the rest of the year—batteries you probably don’t need for the daily commute or trips without the trailer.
Carsmotoringresearch.com

Meet the supercar-slaying 900 horsepower BMW M8

The M8 Competition is already the BMW’s high-performance flagship. However, with four decades of experience in tuning, Steve Dinan knows the big BMW can be made even faster. His latest CarBahn Autoworks creation pushes the M8 Competition into true supercar territory, with more power and bespoke chassis upgrades. Ready for...
Buying CarsCarscoops

Behind This Shark-Nose 1987 BMW 5-Series Beats A 500HP Mercedes Diesel Six

An extensively modified 1987 BMW E28 518i that has been fitted with a Mercedes-Benz engine is currently up for sale in the UK. The engine in question is known as the OM606 and was built by Mercedes from 1993 through to 2001. It is a 3.0-liter inline-six diesel with double overhead cams and in turbocharged form, was good for 174 hp and 243 lb-ft (330 Nm) of torque from the factory.
MusicDesign Taxi

Mercedes-Benz Unveils Its Poshest Electric Car—And It Has A Nap Mode

Mercedes-Benz’s new electric car, a rework of the signature S-Class sedan, might just take the cake for the most luxurious battery-powered vehicle yet, at least for now. Described as a “luxurious and avant-garde top-of-the-range model”, the EQS is a showcase of the digitization of the automotive industry, a move made by many other industry players, not just Mercedes.
Carsluxurylaunches.com

Mercedes wants the owners of the $150,000 EQS luxury electric-sedan to pay a year subscription of $105 to play Tetris and Sudoku on the car’s infotainment system.

The automobile industry is going through the biggest transformation phase in history, and it is not limited to transitioning towards electric mobility. Tesla is not only credited for fast-tracking the adoption of EVs but also pioneering several other things, as well. One of them is the idea of treating the car as a software platform and adding a subscription model to features that can be enabled via over-the-air updates. Smelling the obvious monetary benefits, the entire automobile industry is beginning to catch up, especially the high-end car manufacturers. Automotive companies like BMW, GM, and Porsche have already jumped on the bandwagon with their own subscription models, and Mercedes-Benz has also decided to join in the party.
Carsmotor1.com

Mercedes G-Class 4x4 Squared spied with army look

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared has been long in the making. We saw the first signs of the German company working on a hardcore version of the G almost a year ago, and today we have a new batch of spy photos. These shots come straight from our photographers near the Nurburgring, where Mercedes has a test centre.
CarsCNN

This $4.7 million racer will likely be Bugatti's last gas-powered supercar

(CNN) — Bugatti announced that it will be making a production version of its concept car called the Bolide, an 1,800-horsepower, 16-cylinder track-only supercar with a top speed of over 300 miles per hour. And this will likely be the last gasoline-powered car the French automaker will build. Bugatti said...
CarsGreen Car Reports

First drive review: 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS fuses electric-car wizardry with S-Class serenity

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS pitches the luxury nameplate out of its comfort zone and into an all-electric future it had slow-tracked over the past decade. Even with its remarkably rapid development, Mercedes is in the unenviable position of playing catch-up with the 2022 EQS. The Tesla Model S emerged nine years ago and has locked up its loyalists with Supercharging and extraordinary range and acceleration. Along with the Model S, the growing executive-class niche also gathers up the Porsche Taycan, and will soon include the Lucid Air.
TechnologyTelegraph

Inside the electric Mercedes-Benz EQS: a trailblazing luxury saloon with augmented reality

If your partner has emptied the joint bank account and run off with the gardener then at least the luxurious new Mercedes EQS can offer a few words of comfort. The first Mercedes built from the ground up on a dedicated, all-electric platform has been lauded for revolutionary technology and huge battery power. However, it’s the wacky interior and computer-generated personal assistant that give it real character.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Mercedes EQS SUV Spied With Production Lights, Maybach Concept Coming Soon

Our spies have caught the Mercedes EQS SUV on numerous occasions, but this is our first opportunity to check out the large electric vehicle with its final headlights and taillights. Adding even more versatility to the already practical EQS sedan (well, it's technically a liftback), the SUV version was caught undergoing testing in Germany ahead of its confirmed 2022 world premiere.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Range Rover Spied With Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

Engineers and test drivers of Land Rover are currently located in some of Europe’s hottest countries to evaluate the road behavior of the next-generation Range Rover. Our spies were on site and managed to capture one of the test prototypes and it seems that it was powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain.
CarsTop Speed

2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain

The C-Class All-terrain will be able to go where no C-Class has ever gone before. The gradually-increasing demand for high-riding station wagons has prompted expansion of Mercedes' All-terrain lineup. Until now, the E-Class was the only Mercedes model to have an All-terrain version. The Mercedes C-Class All-terrain will change that,...
CarsPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Rimac Nevera Beats Tesla Model S Plaid Hands Down

Just last month, we brought you the drag race comparison of the past and the future. Porsche's gas-powered Taycan Turbo S was comfortably beaten by the all-electric Tesla Model S Plaid. But just weeks later, Tesla met more than its match in the Rimac Nevera hypercar. A video by Drag Times offers us a real comparison between two cars and at the end of the three-race competition, numbers just reveal it all.
CarsBBC

Classic Bentleys and Rolls-Royce adapted to fully electric

Vintage petrol-powered Bentleys and Rolls-Royce cars are being re-engineered to fully electric vehicles by a company based at Silverstone, the home of UK motorsport. In a world-first, Lunaz adapts the cars in a process which takes about 26 weeks and starts at £350,000 ($478,000, 405,000 euros). BBC Click’s Jen Copestake...

Comments / 0

Community Policy