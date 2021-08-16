Girls tennis: L-Cats go 2-0 to open season at home triangular

LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills girls tennis team beat Waupun 5-2 and St. Thomas More 7-0 at its season-opening home triangular on Saturday. “The girls did a wonderful job stepping up into new roles this year, and they proved they belong in those positions with how each one of them played,” Lake Mills tennis coach Stephanie Hanke said. “For many it was their first varsity match and I saw a lot of promise for the rest of the season.”