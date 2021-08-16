Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

The ten markers of social acceptance that bother us the most

By Shane Watson
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGo on, admit it. As details filtered through about Barack Obama’s star studded 60th birthday bash what really perked us up was discovering who hadn’t made the guest list. Apparently (conjecture only, note to lawyers) Larry David was on the original long list but didn’t make the scaled down one. And – oh joy – the Sussexes, the couple who with every fibre in their bodies believe that no significant society event is complete without them, were not on the list at all (Sorry, but this has made our summer, and confirmed our respect for the Obamas).

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ten#Gfya#Olympian#The Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recipes
Related
SocietyBirmingham Star

Social Darwinism can make us exploitative and hostile

Warsaw (Poland), August 12 (ANI): A new survey study links belief in the concept of social Darwinism with certain dysfunctional psychological characteristics, such as exploitative attitudes towards others, hostility, and low self-esteem. Findings of the study were published in the open-access journal 'PLOS ONE'. The study was conducted by Piotr...
PoliticsTelegraph

9/11: One Day in America, review: a grand act of witness told in forensic detail

Where were you when it happened? I was quite young, so it's hazy. But I recall being annoyed because we switched from a sci-fi film to the news, and seeing my parents hunched around the TV, rapt like never before. Clearer, though, is the memory of being at school for the 10th anniversary. We stood to attention behind our desks for the minute’s silence, and I watched our Latin teacher, who had been in New York that day, cry silently.
EntertainmentWashington Post

Sean Hannity cuts to commercial

Speaking of segues, Sean Hannity is at it again. If you manage to sleep at night because you say to yourself, “Well, Hannity may say many things on his show that are alarming, but at least he doesn’t use unfolding tragedies to shill for nonsense pillows,” I regret to inform you that those days are over.
POTUSNewsweek

Candace Owens Slams Barack Obama, Says People Must Stop Listening to Elites

Candace Owens has slammed former president Barack Obama over his birthday celebrations, and urged Americans to stop listening to "elitist snobs" about measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The conservative political commentator railed against the former president's decision to host a party on Martha's Vineyard over the weekend to mark...
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

CNN concert disaster forces Anderson Cooper, others to kill air time

CNN spent weeks hyping Saturday’s star-studded "We Love New York: The Homecoming Concert," which it planned to broadcast from New York City’s Central Park. The event was supposed to celebrate the city’s reopening after coronavirus shutdowns. Instead, performances by the night’s biggest names – including Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and...
POTUSWashington Times

Biden blames Trump for exposing his career of carnage

Joe Biden’s 50-year career in Washington will forever be remembered for the images of a U.S. transport plane rumbling down the runway in Kabul as hopeless Afghan citizens cling to the landing gear. It takes decades of death and false promises to whip up that level of desperation. As harrowing...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Apryl Jones Chooses Between Being "Happy But Poor" Or "Sad But Rich"

They say money doesn't buy happiness, but some believe that it can surely help put a smile on their faces. Apryl Jones seems to have left her reality television career with Love & Hip Hop behind, at least for now, and the mother of two has been focusing on her career outside of entertainment. The ongoing tension with her ex Omarion continues to plague Jones as she recently complained about him serving her with court papers, and she has also been at the center of gossip regarding whether or not she has been dating Dr. Dre.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: God Chooses a Planet to Spend His Vacation In

One very fine day, God called one of his angels and expressed his desire to go on vacation. The angel was delighted to hear the news and asked God how he could be of help. After discussing the matter with his angel for some time, God realized that he couldn't decide where to go for vacation. Indeed, there were endless options at his disposal, but it was very hard to choose one.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

No Regrets! Why Kelly Clarkson Finally Ended Brandon Blackstock Marriage

Time to walk away. Kelly Clarkson made a statement about what she deserves when she filed for divorce from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock. “She could no longer trust Brandon, and she felt that Brandon was just using her for her money and lifestyle,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She had tremendous resentment toward him. She just wasn’t willing to look the other way anymore.”
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

A stagflation swamp: Joe Biden is Jimmy Carter 2.0

The year is 1977. In August, President Jimmy Carter is seven months into his presidency. Inflation has cleared 6% , while the U.S. labor force participation rate is stuck at 62.3% . The New York Times warns of a “stagflation swamp.”. Sound familiar?. Fast forward to 2021: Seven months into...

Comments / 0

Community Policy