The ten markers of social acceptance that bother us the most
Go on, admit it. As details filtered through about Barack Obama’s star studded 60th birthday bash what really perked us up was discovering who hadn’t made the guest list. Apparently (conjecture only, note to lawyers) Larry David was on the original long list but didn’t make the scaled down one. And – oh joy – the Sussexes, the couple who with every fibre in their bodies believe that no significant society event is complete without them, were not on the list at all (Sorry, but this has made our summer, and confirmed our respect for the Obamas).www.telegraph.co.uk
