Cade Cunningham is setting himself up for a massive NBA career. The first overall pick in this year's NBA draft will now get to play for the Detroit Pistons, and based on his Summer League play, he is looking NBA-ready. Fans are eager to see what he can do for this Pistons team that has severely underperformed over the last few years. He has excelled at every level he's played, and the expectations are high right now.