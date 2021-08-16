Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eau Claire, WI

Local man marks 25 years of walking the mall

By Liam Marlaire Leader-Telegram staff
Posted by 
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s4sQh_0bSi9lSn00

EAU CLAIRE — Some things have changed since Darrell Leitzke began his daily walks 25 years ago.

Leitzke, 65, records about 12 miles a day. Several of his outdoor routes start from his Lake Altoona home; others are in downtown Eau Claire. During the winter, or when the weather is disagreeable, Oakwood Mall is where he gets his steps. Always donning overalls, he’s known to some as “the bibs guy.”

After a quarter-century of traversing the area’s sidewalks, malls and big-box retailers, a few observations stand out for Leitzke:

• There’s increasingly more to be wary of during busy weekends as customers in the mall often are staring at their cellphones. “It’s like a bug hitting a windshield,” Leitzke said. “They’ll run right into you.”

• At one time he found money — even hundred- or fifty-dollar bills — somewhat regularly but that’s no longer the case. Leitzke said the reason likely is an increased use of debit and credit cards.

• His notoriety is reaching a new generation. “I’ll see a man or woman in the mall with a young child and they’ll say, ‘That guy in bibs was walking here when I was your size.’”

Leitzke walks roughly three miles each morning, seven miles later in the day and another two miles in the evening. That itinerary has endured even during the coronavirus. When Oakwood Mall temporarily shut down during the pandemic, he turned to big-box retailers in the area such as Fleet Farm in Eau Claire and Walmart in Lake Hallie.

An Eau Claire North graduate, Leitzke got vaccinated as soon as he was eligible and didn’t let restrictions such as masking requirements curb his demanding regimen.

“It’s like a necktie,” Leitzke said of face masks. “It’s never going to be comfortable, but you get used to it.”

And his determination has paid dividends. Leitzke had his annual physical just after turning 65 in July. He recorded no cholesterol or blood pressure issues and an enviable body mass index of 24.4, well within the healthy category. He currently weighs 156 pounds, down from a high of about 230 decades ago.

Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, applauds such efforts.

“Physical activity, chronic disease and obesity are all incredibly important factors in the overall health of our community,” she said. “A bit over 20% of our adult population in Eau Claire County indicates no leisure time physical activity as reported in our recent community health assessment. Staying active as we all grow older makes a difference in our mental health, physical health and longevity.”

Leitzke owned rental properties before retiring at the age of 49. He and his wife, Mary, volunteer locally and enjoy cruises when time allows. She often also joins him on his walks. The two at times can be seen on opposite sides of the road, allowing an increased coverage area for finding coins and the ability to stay farther away from traffic. The two have found several wallets that were promptly turned into law enforcement.

Leitzke’s right knee has become bothersome of late, but he gets an injection every four or five months and has support for continuing his walking efforts from his doctor. He favors Nike Revolutions for footwear, which he changes out every 1,300 miles or so. He walks around 4,380 miles a year, roughly the distance from Eau Claire to San Francisco ... and back again.

Leitzke said he’ll continue his walks as long as he feels good. As he marks the 25th anniversary of the outings, he also has a standard response for those who ask about his dedication.

“The wife and I went to church last Sunday,” Leitzke says. “I talked to our minister, and Pastor Jim said if I just keep moving he wouldn’t bury me.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
2K+
Followers
203
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
County
Eau Claire County, WI
City
Eau Claire, WI
City
Lake Hallie, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Lifestyle
Eau Claire County, WI
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malls#San Francisco#The Mall#Fleet Farm#Nike Revolutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Henri heads toward the Northeast

Winds increasing along coast as Henri nears, warnings changed. Winds are increasing along the southern New England and eastern Long Island coasts this morning as Tropical Storm Henri begins significantly impacting the region. Wind gusts of 50 and 55 mph were observed last hour on Block Island and Narragansett, Rhode...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from Biden's week of chaos in Afghanistan

President Biden sustained a barrage of criticism this week over the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan amid the U.S. military withdrawal and collapse of the country’s government. The Biden administration is now scrambling to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies, under enormous pressure from congressional lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy