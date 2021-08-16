Local man marks 25 years of walking the mall

EAU CLAIRE — Some things have changed since Darrell Leitzke began his daily walks 25 years ago.

Leitzke, 65, records about 12 miles a day. Several of his outdoor routes start from his Lake Altoona home; others are in downtown Eau Claire. During the winter, or when the weather is disagreeable, Oakwood Mall is where he gets his steps. Always donning overalls, he’s known to some as “the bibs guy.”

After a quarter-century of traversing the area’s sidewalks, malls and big-box retailers, a few observations stand out for Leitzke:

• There’s increasingly more to be wary of during busy weekends as customers in the mall often are staring at their cellphones. “It’s like a bug hitting a windshield,” Leitzke said. “They’ll run right into you.”

• At one time he found money — even hundred- or fifty-dollar bills — somewhat regularly but that’s no longer the case. Leitzke said the reason likely is an increased use of debit and credit cards.

• His notoriety is reaching a new generation. “I’ll see a man or woman in the mall with a young child and they’ll say, ‘That guy in bibs was walking here when I was your size.’”

Leitzke walks roughly three miles each morning, seven miles later in the day and another two miles in the evening. That itinerary has endured even during the coronavirus. When Oakwood Mall temporarily shut down during the pandemic, he turned to big-box retailers in the area such as Fleet Farm in Eau Claire and Walmart in Lake Hallie.

An Eau Claire North graduate, Leitzke got vaccinated as soon as he was eligible and didn’t let restrictions such as masking requirements curb his demanding regimen.

“It’s like a necktie,” Leitzke said of face masks. “It’s never going to be comfortable, but you get used to it.”

And his determination has paid dividends. Leitzke had his annual physical just after turning 65 in July. He recorded no cholesterol or blood pressure issues and an enviable body mass index of 24.4, well within the healthy category. He currently weighs 156 pounds, down from a high of about 230 decades ago.

Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, applauds such efforts.

“Physical activity, chronic disease and obesity are all incredibly important factors in the overall health of our community,” she said. “A bit over 20% of our adult population in Eau Claire County indicates no leisure time physical activity as reported in our recent community health assessment. Staying active as we all grow older makes a difference in our mental health, physical health and longevity.”

Leitzke owned rental properties before retiring at the age of 49. He and his wife, Mary, volunteer locally and enjoy cruises when time allows. She often also joins him on his walks. The two at times can be seen on opposite sides of the road, allowing an increased coverage area for finding coins and the ability to stay farther away from traffic. The two have found several wallets that were promptly turned into law enforcement.

Leitzke’s right knee has become bothersome of late, but he gets an injection every four or five months and has support for continuing his walking efforts from his doctor. He favors Nike Revolutions for footwear, which he changes out every 1,300 miles or so. He walks around 4,380 miles a year, roughly the distance from Eau Claire to San Francisco ... and back again.

Leitzke said he’ll continue his walks as long as he feels good. As he marks the 25th anniversary of the outings, he also has a standard response for those who ask about his dedication.

“The wife and I went to church last Sunday,” Leitzke says. “I talked to our minister, and Pastor Jim said if I just keep moving he wouldn’t bury me.”