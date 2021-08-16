Front Royal hires new arborist
Front Royal’s new arborist is taking on an expanded role that covers more than trees as the town reassesses its approach to the local environment. Town Manager Steven Hicks announced this week that Front Royal recently hired Jim Osborn as its environmental officer and arborist. The arborist position had been vacant for about a year and the town recently created a new position to add an environmental officer to the title and more responsibilities.www.nvdaily.com
