Warren County planners pan private camping proposal

The Warren County Planning Commission on Wednesday did not endorse a property owners’ proposal to use their land for family camping. Commissioners voted 4-1 at their regular meeting on Wednesday to recommend that the Board of Supervisors deny a request from Bruce and Betty Parady for a conditional-use permit for private camping. Most of the people who spoke at the public hearing on the matter said they opposed the proposed use although a close neighbor of the property voiced support for the owners’ request.