Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

(1-10PM Hourly) Fourth Wall Comedy Cafe (in LA)

thecomedybureau.com
 6 days ago

Mic runs every hour on the hour from 1PM PT-10PM PT (last hourly mic ends at 11:50PM)

thecomedybureau.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Hour#Fourth Wall#Comedy#Min#Fourthwallcomedy Com Mic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Theater & Dancethecomedybureau.com

The Improvised Shakespeare Company (in LA)

Based on one audience suggestion The Improvised Shakespeare Co. creates a fully improvised play in Elizabethan style. Each play is completely improvised, so each play is entirely new!. Starts 7PM PT & 9:30PM PT. *NO ENTRY WITHOUT DOCUMENTATION OF COMPLETED VACCINATION AGAINST COVID-19 OR NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST WITHIN 48HRS*. PROPER...
Los Angeles, CAthecomedybureau.com

Can’t Even in Comedy (in LA)

DJ Qwess Coast(Steve Wounder Tour DJ) Caitlin Eckstein (Can’t Even Comedy Co Creator) RSVP only guarantees admission to the show if attendees check in by 6pm in lobby. Arrival after 6pm may require a wait to get on rooftop as Mama Shelter reaches capacity on it’s rooftop most Thursdays. No Show will result in denied acces to future show RSVP’s .
TV & Videosthecomedybureau.com

Acorns: A Sketch Comedy Showcase (with Soul Crush & Shiners!) (in NYC w/Livestream)

ACORNS is a sketch comedy showcase hosted by Young Douglas highlighting New York’s best and brightest comedians. Featuring a broad and diverse slate of teams and performers, ACORNS lets you see the finest nuggets of comedy that New York has to offer. Come on over, settle in, and watch as every Monday night at 7:30pm, new acorns are unearthed at Caveat! Soul Crush: Marissa Stuart, Laura Merli Shiners: Nicole Adsit, Dylan Fugel, Lani Harms, Kate Lindsay, Nick Milanes, Dustin Molina, Andrea Simons, Christina Song, David White.
TV & Videosthecomedybureau.com

Plenty of Parking: Live Stand-up Comedy Show (in LA)

Every Tuesday night at 8PM PT at Oeno Vino in Atwater Village, Brendan Fitzgibbons (Comedy Central, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and Ryan Conner (“Last Comic Standing”, MTV) welcome LA’s best comedians in the basement of this intimate wine bar. Featuring: Megan Gailey, Matt Kirshen, Sierra Katow, Mateen Stewart, and...
TV & Videosthecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: Lady to Lady LIVE! Outside Show! (in LA) 9/5

One of the very last shows that we watched before lockdown was a fantastic live edition of the splendid podcast Lady to Lady with venerable hosts Babs Gray, Brandie Posey, and Tess Barker. Per usual, it was a wild variety of some of LA’s best stand-up (Maria Bamford happened to be on that show), crazy games, live music, and their resident hunk, Ryan Nemeth.
Lotterythecomedybureau.com

Hollywood Improv Comedy Lab (in LA)

Masks are required for entry and any time guests are not seated at their table. Proof of full vaccination required for each member of the party.
TV & Videosthecomedybureau.com

The People’s Showcase (near LA)

The People’s Showcase is a live version of scripted satirical news podcast The People’s Report hosted by comedian Reid Clark (Netflix, BET, Prime) and Amber Walker. The live show will contain stand up, sketch, improv, games with the audience, music and more!. Featuring:. John Caleb Grimes, Danna Kiel, Jamel Dotson,...
Culver City, CAthecomedybureau.com

Only The Essentials Comedy Show (near LA)

This past year local businesses in Culver City have been affected by the pandemic, this is how we plan to give back. Through laughter and partnerships with some of Culver’s restaurants and bars, we plan to bring you an epic night of food, drinks and outdoor comedy!. Featuring: Ellory Smith,...
thecomedybureau.com

The Comedy Bureau Field Report Ep. 73: Mikala Knezevich & Working the Comedy Matrix

Going from coast to coast more than once, Mikala Knezevich has built quite the reputation for producing comedy. She got the comedy bug after seeing one live comedy show and then asking for a job at the comedy club that very night and just wanted to be in and around comedy at all times. That has led her to taking on a plethora of shows in NYC, many of which are weekly. If you know the ins and outs of the production side of live comedy, which Mikala and TCB’s Jake Kroeger go into here, you ought to know that it’s such an ambitious undertaking to do one weekly show. Thus, you’ll be delightfully surprised to discover that Mikala paints as well.
TV & Videosthecomedybureau.com

The Mar Vista Comedy Hour (in LA)

This event is BYOB, Outdoors, Limited parking next to the venue but plenty of street parking. The show is hosted by local Morgan Jay who’s appeared on NBC, CBS, and Comedy Central. Starts 8PM PT.
TV & Videosthecomedybureau.com

Sellout Comedy (in LA)

Backyard comedy shows are the backbone of the LA comedy scene, but we noticed that all these shows are missing the same thing: Corporate Sponsorship. We’re taking branded content to the next level with an entirely new comedy show featuring LA’s best stand up comedy, sketches, short films, and much, much more!

Comments / 0

Community Policy