Florida A&M's Willie Simmons looking for progress following team's first scrimmage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M football held its first inter-squad scrimmage of Fall Camp Saturday evening. Head coach Willie Simmons caught up with ABC 27 on Sunday to break down what he saw from his team. He highlighted the play from his three quarterbacks in the running for the starting job. Along with former Rickards running back De’Andre Francis for making some big plays during the scrimmage. And as this unit heads back to the practice field Sunday night, Simmons wants his guys to remain focused on the present and getting better each and every day.