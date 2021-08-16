10 new UK restaurants to book now
Based at the recently refurbished Marine North Berwick hotel, The Lawn takes its name from the expansive gardens it overlooks. Helmed by MasterChef's Chris Niven – previously executive chef at The Fairmont in St Andrews – the restaurant will welcome its first diners in September, offering a seasonal menu of freshly caught fish, locally grown vegetables and new takes on Scottish classics. lawnrestaurant.co.uk.
