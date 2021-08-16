Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

10 new UK restaurants to book now

By Rosanna Dodds
Financial Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Food & Drink news. Based at the recently refurbished Marine North Berwick hotel, The Lawn takes its name from the expansive gardens it overlooks. Helmed by MasterChef’s Chris Niven – previously executive chef at The Fairmont in St Andrews – the restaurant will welcome its first diners in September, offering a seasonal menu of freshly caught fish, locally grown vegetables and new takes on Scottish classics. lawnrestaurant.co.uk.

www.ft.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central London#Wine List#Wine Bar#Food Drink#Uk#Myft Daily Digest#Marine North Berwick#Scottish#Michelin#Forest Side Hotel#Unalome#The Old Pharmacy#Oldpharmacybruton#The The Randolph Hotel#Pollen Street Social#British#Oxford University#East London#Galician#Salcombe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

The 10 Best Date Night Restaurants in America, Data Shows

When it comes to picking a restaurant for date night, there's a reason you tend to make a reservation at the same couple of places over and over again. For example, maybe the service and the menu items are both consistently reliable at your go-to establishments. The question is, though, what makes a restaurant the very best place to go for a special night out?
RestaurantsTime Out Global

The Ledbury said it was closing for good. Psyche! It isn't!

The Ledbury has remained closed since June last year when it announced it would be shut for the foreseeable future due to the difficult conditions presented by the Covid-19 pandemic. As reported by Eater London, chef owner Brett Graham is planning to open its doors once again, but there are still no concrete plans or an official date set.
U.K.golfmonthly.com

Golf Breaks In The UK You Can Book Right Now

2021 is set to be one of the busiest year’s ever for domestic golfing tourism. The sport’s popularity has reached new heights over the past 18 months and the number of people seeking golf breaks in the UK has skyrocketed with overseas travel impacted by the Covid pandemic. Leading travel...
Restaurantsmashed.com

This Might Be The Oldest Restaurant In The World

Probably one of the most interesting facets of food and restaurants is their history. The invention of recipes and the origins of famous restaurants is quite fascinating when thinking about the countless wars some locations have survived, along with the popular chefs associated with these restaurants. In fact, Guinness World Records is devoted to honoring restaurants that have spanned time, history, and, sadly, ruin. And little did we know, the coveted title of the world's oldest restaurant actually belongs to an eatery located in the heart of Madrid, Spain, called Restaurante Botín, per Guinness World Records.
RestaurantsTime Out Global

Projet Pilote is a distillery, brewery, restaurant, and bar—all in one place in Montreal

We'd call it a new bar, but it's so much more than that: Located in the heart of the Plateau Mont-Royal, the newly-arrived Projet Pilote offers a unique concept: Housing both a micro-brewery and a micro-distillery under one roof, owner and distiller Guillaume Drapeau has secured a commercial license for his operation, which means that Pilote can serve customers its own gins and fruit-based spirits (and eventually whiskey)—all freshly distilled and made into cocktails.
RestaurantsPosted by
Apartment Therapy

The Most “Instagrammable” Restaurants On the Planet, According to Tripadvisor

One joy in life is the pleasure of dining out, whether you’re visiting your favorite local spot for a bite to eat or are venturing out to somewhere brand new. Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards are back, and this year, the company has included a “picture-perfect restaurants” category, showcasing the best eateries around the world that a definitely worth a selfie or two.
RestaurantsEater

Old Montreal’s Newest Wine Bar Can’t Uncork Its Bottles Just Yet

A crisp new wine bar has descended on Old Montreal — only thing is libations still aren’t allowed on the table. Buvette Pastek quietly opened a couple weeks ago, serving breakfast, lunch, and weekend brunch, but is still waiting on its liquor permit to debut its dinner service in the low-key, wine-flowing manner co-owner Thomas Vernis has previously described.
RestaurantsEater

This Is What Happened in the London Restaurant World This Week

Almost halfway through August 2021 and the London restaurant (re)opening wheel continues to turn. Here’s everything you need to know about what happened this week. Last weekend, Caprice Holdings’s Ivy Asia Chelsea restaurant published then deleted a racist promotional video. Soon followed an “apology for offence caused” after multiple observers highlighted the video’s use of racist caricatures and reductive stereotyping. And yet, some were left wondering whether it was really that surprising that a brand which relies on those same stereotypes would use such material to promote its restaurant.
Restaurantsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Wine list at Boone’s Restaurant in Buckhead among best in the world

While a golf course restaurant may not come to mind when you think of the best wine lists in the world, American lifestyle magazine “Wine Spectator” recently named Boone’s Restaurant at Bobby Jones Golf Course in Buckhead as a recipient of an Award of Excellence for its outstanding wine list and as a top destination for wine lovers around the world.
New York City, NYwmleader.com

Seaport District now home to NYC’s best new restaurants

From tourist trap to culinary nirvana. That’s been the long, strange trip of Pier 17 in the Seaport District, previously known as the South Street Seaport. Current Seaport owner the Howard Hughes Corp. lured marquee-name chefs — Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Andrew Carmellini and David Chang — and their arrival has proved transformational. The new pier, which resembles a floating fortress more than a dock for ships, has blossomed into a one-stop-noshing complex for three of the city’s most exalted chefs.
RestaurantsThe Guardian

The Polo Lounge at the Dorchester Hotel: ‘Dismal food at inexplicable prices’ - restaurant review

53 Park Lane, London W1K 1QA (020 7629 8888). Starters £16-£42, mains £32-£135, desserts £16-£20, wines from £84. Editors don’t send their journalists to cover wars because they like misery and carnage. They do so because the readers need to know about the carnage. By the same token, albeit with rather less moral urgency, I didn’t go to the pop-up of the Polo Lounge on the rooftop of London’s Dorchester Hotel because I like watching rich people pay ludicrous prices for cack-handed food that’s a gross insult to good taste, manners and commercial decency. I went because some risible hospitality operations need to be called out. Being positive is all well and good, but that shouldn’t mean absolute shockers get a free pass.
Restaurantsthehighlandsun.com

North of England restaurants dominate UK’s national restaurant awards

The northern food scene has proved more resilient throughout the pandemic than London’s, contributing to a dominance of the industry awards for the country’s best venues, restaurateurs have said. Four out of five of the UK’s best restaurants are in northern England, according to the National Restaurant Awards, and the...
RestaurantsTelegraph

The best pre-and post-theatre restaurants to book in London this summer

According to musical theatre maestro Andrew Lloyd-Webber, there's nothing worse than going to the theatre on an empty stomach. “Your mind is always thinking about where you are going to get food afterwards, when you’re meant to be focussing on the story,” the former Telegraph restaurant critic and composer said.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The UK's New Monopoly-Themed Restaurant Is Turning Heads

Roll the proverbial dice and make a beeline for The Top Hat. London's much-anticipated Monopoly-themed restaurant opened this month, and you don't have to be a money bag-toting highbrow to join in the fun. According to Food & Wine, the 70-seat dining venue features seating upholstered with fabrics reclaimed from trains on London's Piccadilly and Northern Underground rail lines (a nod to two of the four trains stations showcased on the London-centric version of the iconic board game).
RestaurantsThrillist

These Chicago Bars and Restaurants Now Require Vaccination Proof for Entry

When it comes to COVID-19 safety, these local businesses aren’t fooling around. Despite Cubs games packed to the gills, indoor dining at full capacity, sweaty dive bars once again doling out the shots, and record turnouts (and, at least so far, minimal fallout) for reemerging festivals like Lollapalooza, a rise in positive Coronavirus cases statewide and the looming threat of the potent Delta variant suggest that Chicago’s much-hyped hot vax summer might be sliding headfirst into an autumnal crisis. And while that’s a terrifying concept to confront for just about every red-blooded human the city over, it’s especially bone-chilling for anyone with a stake in our city’s beloved dining scene—a sector that is still struggling to regain its footing after the past year’s lockdown-inducing quarantine.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

This Is Paris Hilton's Favorite Fast Food Restaurant - Exclusive

Fans of Paris Hilton have undoubtedly already caught her latest project, the new comedic cooking show, "Cooking with Paris," on Netflix. While the show is mesmerizing thanks to the fashion and her friends and family who play sous chef to Hilton's home chef, Mashed couldn't help but wonder where Hilton likes to eat when she's on the go. Fortunately, she dished on her favorite fast food restaurant during an exclusive interview with Mashed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy