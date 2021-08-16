Brooke returning lettermen
The returning letter-winners for the 2021 Brooke Bruins are front, from left; Gavin Moore, Bailey Serevicz, Jace Campinelli, Xzander Eltringhom, Tanner Griffith, Logan Gaschler and Gus Gilbert; middle, Jakob Baustert, Daniel Rawson, Nicholas Costlow, Jacob Donley, Hunter Mozingo, Dylan Debnar, Garrett Hornick and Braelyn Sperringer; back, Luke Secrist, Tyler Wise, Joey Clem, Mason Rees, Hayden Parr, Caden Stevey, Caden Langley and Anthony Bachinski. The Herald-Star/Daily Times annual football edition will appear in Wednesday's editions.
