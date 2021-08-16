Cancel
Weirton, WV

Concept image for P&W Bus No. 99’s new home

Weirton Daily Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTickets remain on sale for the “Get on the Bus with Us!” Aug. 26 banquet and celebration fundraiser from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Serbian Picnic Grounds in Weirton will raise funds to provide a forever-home, restoration space and museum annex for P&W Bus No. 99 as shown in this current concept image provided by the Weirton Area Museum and Cultural Center. “Bus No. 99’s new home will be a sturdy metal building, with a gently pitched metal roof,” explained Savannah Schroll Guz, executive director of the museum and cultural center, who is co-chairing the fundraiser and restoration along with Dennis Jones, former director. It is proposed to be cream and a dark cobalt blue — a color combination that is “symbolic and highly practical,” she noted. “They are the colors of the P&W Bus Co. While No. 99 herself is no longer the brilliant cobalt-bordering-navy blue with cream accents, our bus building can certainly celebrate those traditional P&W Bus Co. colors. As an added bonus, a lighter roof color will assist in maintaining lower interior building temperatures during the summer.” The bus building will have one man-door and two roll-up doors, one of which opens onto Main Street, the other opening onto the alley behind the building. “This will allow No. 99 easier egress and ingress during parades and other museum-related functions,” she said. “In this current concept image, we feature a metal-printed historical picture of the P&W Bus Fleet mounted on the front façade, under which will appear a plaque thanking our donors and benefactors by name. As our project develops, we also will find places to feature local artists’ outdoor-friendly artwork, as this is vital to making our downtown look more dynamic and alive.” “If you’d like to Get on the Bus with Us!, please visit https://www.weirtonareamuseum.com/bus/ and purchase tickets (please scroll to the bottom of the page for links to purchase tickets either through Square or Paypal). Alternatively, you can visit the museum at 3149 Main St. on Wednesday through Saturday between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” Schroll Guz said. Sponsorships continue to be accepted and appreciated, she added. amount needed to begin the variance and construction process. The deadline to purchase tickets is noon on Friday.

