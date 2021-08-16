Golf scramble on Aug. 28
First Choice America Credit Union recently made “a generous contribution” to the Ron “Fritz” Williams Golf Scramble to held on Aug. 28 at Mountaineer’s Woodview Golf Course, beginning at 9 a.m. The outing pays tribute to the late All-America basketball player at Weir High School and West Virginia University who was a No. 1 draft pick in the NBA. All proceeds from the tournament benefit the Fritz Williams Scholarship Fund. From left are Bill Zimmerman, golf tournament committee member; Kyra McCallister, scholarship recipient; Keilana Saunders, scholarship recipient; William Currenton, chairman of the golf scramble; Scott E. Winwood, First Choice America CEO and board member; and Kenneth Miller, golf scramble treasurer.www.weirtondailytimes.com
Comments / 0