Obituaries

Eileen (Ray) Randolph

By Editorials
Weirton Daily Times
 6 days ago

Eileen (Ray) Randolph, 95, of Toronto, a sweet, caring devout Christian, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021 at the Martha Manor Assisted Living. She was born on October 17, 1925, in New Cumberland WV, daughter of the late Hattie and Elwood Baker. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Winfield Ray in 1982 to whom she was married for 36 years, and by her second husband, Dean Randolph in 2009 to whom she was married for 24 years, her sister Erma Campbell, and her brother, Robert Baker.

