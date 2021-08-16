Eileen (Ray) Randolph

Proceeds from the first Jan Bee 5K and Fun Run on Aug. 28 will benefit youth needs and programs in the community through the Jan Bee Memorial Fund. The fundraiser will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Crossroads Ministry Center, 200 Kragel Road, Richmond, behind King’s Restaurant. It includes a 5K trail run that begins at 8:30 a.m., according to Bee’s sister, Janie Hibbits, who is helping to organize the event along with family members. Participants can register online at beelikejan.com/5k or the day of the race. There will be a 1-mile kids run afterward, which is free for children ages 12 and younger. Hibbits, left, had an informational booth at the August installment of Wednesdays in Wintersville to promote the event, explaining details of it to Ryan Ramsey, right. The festivities will include putt putt golf, volleyball, a cornhole tournament, food, drinks, snow cones, music, inflatables and a Chinese auction. There also will be T-shirts for sale. Donations will be accepted. A Wintersville resident, Bee was 47 when she died Aug. 25, 2020, of cardiac arrest, according to her sister. She was a preschool teacher and member of Crossroads Christian Church, active in its children’s ministry, the Upwards sports program as a cheering coach and Elkhorn Valley Christian Church Camp in Bergholz. There also is a scholarship in her name. “We’re hoping to have school supplies to give away that day and we’re going to have bounce houses and face painting and lots of stuff for the kids,” Hibbits commented. “She really loved kids so that’s what all the money is going back into to,” Hibbits noted, adding that her sister loved participating in 5Ks “so that’s why we thought of doing a 5K in her memory.” The Crossroads Ministry Center’s Facebook page notes “Jan loved kids, church camp, cheering and 5Ks. Money raised will go to Elkhorn Valley Christian Service Camp, Upward sports, school supplies and Christmas gifts for needy children in our area. There is also a scholarship set up in Jan’s name going to an Indian Creek High School graduate who will be going into the educational field.” A $250 award from the Jan Bee Memorial Fund recently was presented to Alexis Davis, a teacher at Cross Creek Elementary, Wintersville, for supplies for her preschool classroom. Making the presentation were Hibbits and her sister, Jamie Heavilin. The Bee Like Jan Teacher Award was presented to her for showing the same qualities as Jan. “She is kind, patient and always willing to lend a hand. Students in her classroom are very lucky to have such a caring teacher,” the sisters noted.