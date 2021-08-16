Cancel
The 77th McKnight Family reunion was held on July 18 at Austin Lake with attendees “happy to be back at our original shelter, Big Fish.”. “With a year like 2020, the family was pleased to have a turnout of more than 50 people, including guests. Relatives from Florida, Kansas and Pennsylvania attended and Marcella McKnight remains our matriarch at 89 years old,” a spokesperson reported.

