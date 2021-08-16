Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Watch: Kim Min Jae, Park Gyu Young, And Kwon Yool Preview Fun Chemistry At Script Reading For New Drama

By D. Kim
Soompi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Dali & Cocky Prince” has shared behind-the-scenes content of the drama’s first script reading!. The upcoming KBS drama is about the romance between a man who lacks schooling and book smarts but is extremely good at making a living and a woman who is intellectually polished and comes from an elite background but doesn’t know how to take care of herself.

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Min#Chemistry#Drama#F B#Chak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
WorldSoompi

GOT7’s Jinyoung, Ji Sung, Kim Min Jung, And Park Gyu Young Of “The Devil Judge” Choose Their Favorite Scenes So Far

The actors of tvN’s “The Devil Judge” picked their favorite scenes and lines from the drama so far!. Ji sung chose the ending of episode 4 where the Catholic church burned into flames. More specifically, he recalled the moment when Kang Yo Han (Ji Sung) had to watch his brother Kang Isaac (GOT7’s Jinyoung) die as he got up to save his niece Elijah (Jeon Chae Eun).
WorldSoompi

Kim Min Jae And Park Gyu Young’s New Drama To Air In The Wednesday-Thursday Time Slot

Kim Min Jae and Park Gyu Young’s upcoming drama has confirmed its broadcast time slot!. The two actors are starring in the new KBS drama “Dal Li and Gamja-tang” (literal title), which is about the romance between a man who lacks schooling and book smarts but is extremely good at making a living and a woman who is intellectually polished and comes from an elite background but doesn’t know how to take care of herself.
WorldSoompi

Watch: Kim Ji Suk And Jung So Min Bicker About How To Film The Kiss Scene On Set Of “Monthly Magazine Home”

JTBC’s “Monthly Magazine Home” released a new behind-the-scenes video!. The making-of video begins with Jung So Min and Kim Ji Suk bursting out laughing because Kim Ji Suk ate the food that’s supposed to be used as prop. Later, Jung So Min continues to swat Kim Ji Suk’s hands away as he tries to steal her food. He shouts, “I’m so frustrated. There’s a certain timing for eating, but I missed that.”
MoviesSoompi

Watch: Kim Yoo Jung, Ahn Hyo Seop, And More Attend Lively 1st Script Reading For “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

SBS’s upcoming drama “Lovers of the Red Sky” shared a behind-the-scenes look at the script reading!. Based on the novel of the same name by author Jung Eun Gwol, whose novels “Sungkyunkwan Scandal” and “The Moon Embracing the Sun” have also famously been adapted into hit dramas, “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a historical fantasy romance drama set in the Joseon era.
WorldSoompi

Watch: Ji Sung And Kim Min Jung Make An Excellent Team On Set Of “The Devil Judge”

TvN’s “The Devil Judge” released a new behind-the-scenes video!. The making-of clip starts with Ji Sung and Kim Min Jung preparing to film the scene where she appears when he’s shaving his face. Ji Sung nonchalantly comments, “You’re here.” Kim Min Jung points out his rather calm reaction and jokes, “That’s how you’re making me seem pathetic. If you say ‘gosh, you’re here again,’ what does that make me look like?”
TV & VideosSoompi

Watch: Lee Jung Jae And Park Hae Soo Must Fight To Survive A Mysterious Game In Dark Trailer For New Drama

Netflix’s upcoming series “Squid Game” (previously known as “Round Six”)! has shared an intriguing sneak peek of its story!. “Squid Game,” which is set to premiere next month, is a new drama about a mysterious survival game with a reward of 45.6 billion won (approximately $40 million) on the line. Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo will star as two childhood friends who wind up joining the game—only to learn that there is more at stake than just the prize money.
WorldSoompi

Kim Seon Ho And Shin Min Ah Talk About Their Chemistry In “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”

Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah have shared their thoughts on their upcoming drama “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”!. A remake of the film “Mr. Hong,” “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is a new tvN romance drama starring Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town.
TV & Videoskoalasplayground.com

New Romantic Posters and Meet Cute Second Preview for SBS Sageuk Drama Red Sky

Mid-August is here which means two weeks out from the premiere of SBS romance sageuk drama Red Sky (Lovers of the Red Sky or Hong Chun Gi). The network released two posters of leads Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seob, a new preview, and character stills of antagonist Kwak Si Yang. The pose of the two leads in the poster has already been revealed when the same picture was used as a book wrap for the new prints of the source novel by the writer of Sungkyunkwan Scandal and The Moon Embraces the Sun but it’s still very pretty and nicer to have it framed with the right color and background. I remain more excited for this drama conceptually than the previews have generated, the new one has the usual meet cute, childhood portion, and the usual awkward early interactions. Kim Yoo Jung can do this type of role in her sleep and remains always vibrant in character for sageuk dramas but I’m pleasantly surprised that Ahn Hyo Seob is actually holding his own and gives off decent screen presence.
TV & VideosSoompi

Ji Sung, GOT7’s Jinyoung, And Kim Jae Kyung Are Ready To Fight Back In “The Devil Judge”

TvN’s “The Devil Judge” has released new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!. “The Devil Judge” is a drama set in an alternate-universe, dystopian version of Korea where the entire nation participates in a trial through a live broadcast courtroom show. Ji Sung stars as Kang Yo Han, a head judge with mysterious intentions: is he a hero of the people in a world filled with chaos, or is he a devil who wears the mask of the law?

Comments / 0

Community Policy