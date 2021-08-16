Minor Neighbor Allegedly Rapes 3-Month-Old Baby; Infant Remains In Critical Condition

A man in India has been arrested for allegedly drowning an 18-month-old boy who lived in the same neighborhood after an argument with the child's father, police said. The police arrested the 22-year-old suspect, identified as Naresh from Faridabad, a city in the northern Indian state of Haryana, Saturday, almost six months after the alleged murder. Naresh admitted that he murdered the child to exact revenge against the child's father with whom he argued over 60 cents, police said, as reported by The Indian Express.