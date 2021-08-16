Minor Neighbor Allegedly Rapes 3-Month-Old Baby; Infant Remains In Critical Condition
A 3-month-old baby has been hospitalized with critical injuries after she was allegedly raped by a minor boy who lived in her neighborhood. The incident reportedly took place in Etah, a village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The police have filed charges of rape and sexual abuse of a minor against the 17-year-old unidentified suspect who fled after the incident and remains at large, reported The Times of India.www.ibtimes.com
