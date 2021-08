After a solid performance in Summer League, the future of the New York Knicks looks brighter than ever, especially with standout showings from Obi Toppin and Deuce McBride. The NBA Summer League is like the preseason in any sport. Even though the outcomes of these games don’t guarantee anything, the Summer League is a good way to see what you’re going to get out of rookies and young players. You can see players’ strengths, weaknesses, and how their games will translate (or not translate) to meaningful NBA minutes.