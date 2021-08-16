And Just Like That, I'm Obsessed With Rising Star Emilia Jones

If there was one name on everyone’s lips coming out of the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, it was Emilia Jones. The British actress made such a splash with her breakout performance in the film CODA—a coming-of-age story about a young woman who is the sole hearing person in her deaf family—that it went on to sweep the indie fest’s award program and was quickly snapped up by Apple TV+ in a record-breaking deal. There is much to love about this heartwarming film and its ensemble cast, and Jones as Ruby, a high school senior torn between pursuing her musical dreams and staying in her small town to help her family as their interpreter, is nothing short of captivating.