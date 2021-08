Fine, maybe hate is a strong word, so let's just say that flats are not really my thing—for several reasons. Firstly, there's the fact that, at 5"2', I'm more drawn to shoes that give me a bit of height (even if it's just an inch or two). I also just like the look of heels and what they do in terms of dressing up and adding polish to an outfit. Plus, I've simply collected so many mules, kitten heels, heeled sandals, and boots that there's really no turning back now. However, there are always exceptions.