Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Vengeful Rites Review: The Legend of Virtual Reality

uploadvr.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVengeful Rites has its issues, but its Zelda-like structure will please VR adventurers. Here’s our Vengeful Rites review!. The majority of modern RPGs have a tendency to act like a helicopter parent, constantly reminding you of your next objective, pointing out save points and marking out routes on your map. Vengeful Rites eschews this approach, and after the tutorial section shoves you out of the door to go and explore the world at your own pace.

uploadvr.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Mechanics#Deep Dive Interactive#Rites Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
RPG
Related
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Wonhon: A Vengeful Spirit Out Now

Wonhon: A Vengeful Spirit is created by a solo developer Busan Sanai Games. Wonhon is a paranormal stealth-action and tactics game about a young Korean girl killed in a military conflict and returned from the dead to exact her revenge. Set in an alternative 1920s era Korea. The girl makes...
Video Gamesindyschild.com

Gaming and Virtual Reality Experiences for Families in Indy

Gaming isn’t what it used to be. While Super Mario Bros. are still around, of course, gaming systems and the games kids are playing these days have become more complex, high-tech and realistic. One branch of the gaming tree includes virtual reality. What was once a sci-fi, futuristic — not...
Video GamesIGN

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild Review

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild is now streaming on Netflix. Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild achieves something that very few video game adaptations do: representing what makes the source material special. The Netflix film does an excellent job with this, but unfortunately, it falls short in other important areas, like pacing and character development, that keep it from becoming one of the better gaming adaptations.
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Review – Swords of Legends Online

I think we can all agree the this game’s name is terrible. What a mouthful of generic game words right here. I understand it’s named after an incredibly popular Chinese cross media franchise. I understand that we don’t really have room to complain with names like Final Fantasy and New World. But still when I first heard about the game, I immediately sold it off as a P2W F2P waste of time. Just another Black Desert ripoff. It was only after hearing so many good things that I actually took a real look at it. Thankfully I did decide to check it out for myself, because Swords of Legends: Online is actually an incredibly fun game and a solid MMO.
TravelTravelPulse

The World of Virtual Reality Travel Videos Is Sky Rocketing

In what seems to be the year that showed us the importance of Zoom meetings and Virtual Reality (VR) Travel Videos, Steve Perillo, CEO of Perillo Tours was ahead of the curve when he ventured into the world of virtual reality back in February 2018. Steve partnered with travel industry...
Computersarxiv.org

Exploring Head-based Mode-Switching in Virtual Reality

Mode-switching supports multilevel operations using a limited number of input methods. In Virtual Reality (VR) head-mounted displays (HMD), common approaches for mode-switching use buttons, controllers, and users' hands. However, they are inefficient and challenging to do with tasks that require both hands (e.g., when users need to use two hands during drawing operations). Using head gestures for mode-switching can be an efficient and cost-effective way, allowing for a more continuous and smooth transition between modes. In this paper, we explore the use of head gestures for mode-switching especially in scenarios when both users' hands are performing tasks. We present a first user study that evaluated eight head gestures that could be suitable for VR HMD with a dual-hand line-drawing task. Results show that move forward, move backward, roll left, and roll right led to better performance and are preferred by participants. A second study integrating these four gestures in Tilt Brush, an open-source painting VR application, is conducted to further explore the applicability of these gestures and derive insights. Results show that Tilt Brush with head gestures allowed users to change modes with ease and led to improved interaction and user experience. The paper ends with a discussion on some design recommendations for using head-based mode-switching in VR HMD.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Lady Gaga Presents Virtual Reality Experience

Lady Gaga has released a virtual reality look at behind the scenes of the filming of her video for “911.”. The cinematic visual shows her rising in a desert and heading to an unspecified town where she acts in a series of vignettes featuring wacky characters. The release closely coincides...
EngineeringScience Daily

A novel virtual reality technology to make MRI a new experience

Researchers from King's College London have created a novel interactive VR system to be used by patients when undertaking an MRI. In a new paper published in Scientific Reports, the researchers say they hope this advancement will make it easier for those who find having a MRI scan challenging such as children, people with cognitive difficulties or those who suffer from claustrophobia or anxiety.
Video GamesIGN

Descent: Legends of the Dark Review

Descent has been the boss monster of dungeon crawling franchises for a long time. Its first edition put players into sprawling, random dungeons where they fought off waves of monsters. The second went for a more compact scenario structure. In both cases it cast one player as the Overlord, who controlled the creatures and unveiled terrain, competing against the others who played as a party of heroes.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Sam & Max’s PC VR Demo Returns To Steam

Still wondering about Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual but don’t have an Oculus Quest? You’ve got another chance to try the demo for the upcoming PC VR version now. The demo for the game, which was originally part of Steam Next Fest a few months back, returned last week. It lets you play through a few segments of the game’s opening, introducing you to the iconic duo in VR for the first time, letting you visit their offices and tackle the first case.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Myst’s PC VR Version Arrives Next Week, Cross-Buy Confirmed

The long-awaited PC VR version of Cyan classic, Myst, launches next week. The iconic adventure game launches its latest remake on PC on August 26. It’s coming to Steam and the Oculus Store and, yes, it’ll have cross-buy with Quest on the latter. The studio confirmed as much on Twitter with a new trailer that you can see below. This version of the game will have full support for PC VR headsets. In fact you can already try the VR version on Oculus Quest, where the remake launched as part of Quest 2’s launch window in late 2020.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

A Township Tale Dev Wants PSVR Version

Alta, the developer behind the popular online VR game, A Township Tale, wants to see the game come to PSVR. The team’s Boramy Unn said as much in a recent interview with MCV. “We would love to release A Township Tale on PSVR and other VR platforms/storefronts,” the developer said.
TravelWired

Virtual Reality Lets You Travel Anywhere—New or Old

Like many people, I was on the fence about using virtual reality for travel. However, tempted by the opportunity to experience places and things I could never visit without time, expense, and travel, I visited the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry (MSI) to check out their spacewalk VR Transporter.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Zombieland VR Dev Raises $2.1 Million For Original IP And Expansion

XR Games, the developer behind this years’ Zombieland: Headshot Fever, has raised more money to grow its team and keep making VR content. The studio this week announced it had secured $2.1 million in funding in a round led by Maven Equity Finance. The company will use this investment to hire another 20 people at its studio in Leeds, UK.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Green Hell VR Delayed To 2022 On Both PC And Quest, Coop Confirmed

Both the PC VR and Oculus Quest versions of Green Hell VR have been delayed until next year. Both editions of the game are scheduled to launch in Q1 2022. Previously we had expected the PC VR version to launch first this year and the Quest edition to follow before the end of 2021, but developer Incuvo clarified both versions will now arrive at the same time.
Internettechxplore.com

Facebook unveils virtual reality 'workrooms'

Facebook on Thursday unveiled technology for "workrooms," allowing remote collaboration for people using its Oculus virtual reality gear. The "Horizon Workrooms" project allows users to switch back and forth from virtual reality to web conferencing to adapt to different situations. "Workrooms is our flagship collaboration experience that lets people come...
Video Gameshawaiipublicradio.org

Bytemarks Cafe: Virtual Reality and the Metaverse

Today on Bytemarks Cafe, we'll find out the latest in virtual reality or VR and find out if during the pandemic it's gained any traction. We'll also learn about the Metaverse, a term coined in Neal Stephenson's 1992 novel Snow Crash, and find out how Mark Zuckerberg sees it as Facebook's future.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Watch: Cubism Using Experimental Passthrough API On Quest 2

Cubism developer Thomas Van Bouwel shared footage of the game running in Passthrough mode on Quest 2, using the new experimental API available to developers. Last month, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg teased that the v31 update for Oculus Quest would “give developers access to Passthrough API Experimental to build and test mixed reality experiences.” More details emerged a few days later, clarifying that it would only be available on the newer Quest 2 headset and that any apps using the API “cannot access, view, or store images or videos of your physical environment from the Oculus Quest 2 sensors.” Access to the API essentially turns Quest 2 into a $299 AR developer kit.
EngineeringMedagadget.com

Virtual Reality System to Entertain During MRI Scans

Researchers at King’s College London developed a virtual reality system that is intended to distract and calm patients who find MRI scans challenging, including children and other vulnerable individuals. The patient wears a specialized VR headset during the scan and can interact with the system merely by moving the eyes, allowing them to play games or select various options, including watching videos or interacting with a caregiver or companion over a video link. The technology is intended to make the scans more enjoyable for patients and reduce the likelihood that a scan will be unsuccessful because a patient moves or requests to exit the scanner.
Cell Phonesuploadvr.com

Excellent Painting VR App Heading For Quest Store In 2022

Painting VR, a realistic approach to painting on Oculus Quest, will be getting an official Oculus Store release in early 2022 with multiplayer. i. Developer Oisoi is also planning to launch a Kickstarter campaign for the app on September 1. The company confirmed to us that next year’s release will happen regardless of the campaign’s success, but funds raised would go towards funding a faster PC VR port of the app among other features. It hasn’t yet revealed how much it’s looking to raise but, should it meet its goals, it’ll look to take Painting VR from App Lab over to the official Quest Store early next year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy