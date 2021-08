While they had quite the unique journey to get there, Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy were named the winners of Love Island Season 3 on Sunday night. The two coupled up toward the end of the season after realizing that they wanted to take their friendship to the next level. After leaving the Love Island bubble, Korey and Olivia spoke with PopCulture.com about their connection, winning the show, and what's next for the lovebirds.