In your town

Elco named Citizen of the Year: Peter Elco has been chosen as the 2021 Absecon Citizen of the Year. The former longtime mayor was selected by a panel of all past honorees. The award is non-partisan and is given annually based on the nominee’s contribution to the city and the Atlantic County community. It is sponsored by a committee of the Absecon Republican Club. A celebration dinner will be Aug. 30 at Villa Rifici with social time at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. For reservations and more information, contact Sandy at Sandy208@verizon.net.