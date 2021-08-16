Four County Career Center announces back-to-school information
ARCHBOLD — Opening day for Four County Career Center juniors and new students is Wednesday and Thursday for returning seniors. The career center takes the concept of career and technical education beyond the traditional concept of focused training for a single profession and expands it to include clusters of training in a career field. The 2021-22 school year at Four County Career Center is opening its doors to more than 950 new and returning students.www.northwestsignal.net
