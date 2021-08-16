‘Apolitical’ Alexander Vindman is happy he helped Biden win, coy about whistleblower
Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the White House national security aide who set off the chain of events that led to the investigation and first impeachment of President Donald Trump, recently told an interviewer that if there had been no whistleblower complaint against Trump in the Ukraine affair, Vindman would not have “let things stand.” Instead, Vindman said, he would have devised some other tactic to protect Joe Biden, Trump’s Democratic rival for the presidency, from harm by Trump’s actions.talesbuzz.com
