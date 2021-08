For the second time in as many games at York, the Lancaster Barnstormers made a valiant late inning comeback effort. On Tuesday, it was enough. On Thursday, it was not. York built a 5-0 over the first two innings against Augie Sylk (2-4). The Revs picked up three straight singles against the lefty in the first, with Nellie Rodriguez’ base hit to left picking up the run. In the second, Andrew Dundon walked and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Jack Kenley singled home York’s third run with a grounder off the glove of a lunging Kelly Dugan. Rodriguez capped the scoring with a two-run single off the wall down the right field line.