Late author Haley honored by Maryland city on 100th birthday

By The Associated Press
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemembering his 100th birthday, Maryland’s capital city gave honors this weekend to the late author Alex Haley and his extended family, citing his research that led to a greater understanding by all Americans about slavery's legacy. Haley’s family received keys to the city of Annapolis in a gathering Saturday, the...

