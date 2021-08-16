Katherine J. (Rhodes) Azarpour
Katherine J. (Rhodes) Azarpour, 65, formerly of Lewistown and of Bethesda, Md., passed away on Saturday Aug. 14, 2021, at Richfield Senior Living and Rehabilitation Center. Born Oct. 10, 1955, in Mifflin County, she was the daughter of the late Charles G. Rhodes, Sr. and Barbara (Lawler) Weaver. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Charles G. Rhodes, Jr., her uncle, Thomas Lawler, Jr. and her aunt Dolores Hayes.www.lewistownsentinel.com
