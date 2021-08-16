Man gets 20 to 40 years for child sex crimes
MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch has announced the sentencing of convicted sex offender Claude Elwood Sprenkel, formerly of Middleburg. For his crimes of sexually assaulting a young female at least five times between 1992 and 1997, Sprenkel received a sentence of 20 to 40 years in state prison. He will not be eligible for parole until he serves a minimum of 20 years. If he is ever paroled, he will be a lifetime Megan’s Law registrant.www.lewistownsentinel.com
Comments / 0