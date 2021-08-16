Mifflin County falls, but advances

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Mifflin County battled back after a rough start but ultimately came up short in its 10-6 loss to the Southeast team from Florida (3-1 overall), on Sunday. The game was the fourth and final one for Mifflin County in the 2021 Babe Ruth World Series pool play, as the locals finished 2-2. In Sunday’s contest, Florida struck first, taking an early 3-0 lead after the first two innings. Mifflin County’s starting pitcher Doug Weaver limited Florida to four hits in 2 2/3 innings of work, but allowed three runs (two earned).