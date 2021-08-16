Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Asian shares slip amid pandemic, Afghanistan worries

By YURI KAGEYAMA
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCkSU_0bSi00w800

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares slipped Monday, amid worries about surging coronavirus infections in the region, as well as concerns about the long-term impact from the Afghan government’s collapse.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 sagged 1.9% to 27,441.12 in morning trading, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.4% to 7,594.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 0.6% to 26,237.92, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.4% to 3,530.45. South Korean markets were closed for Liberation Day, a national holiday.

Analysts said the relatively slow vaccination rollouts in Asia are pushing down investor sentiments. Japan, Thailand and Malaysia are among nations reporting several record daily new cases recently and several nations have seen surges outpace or otherwise hinder their vaccination rollouts.

“This is stretching out already elongated timelines to herd immunity, necessitating periodic lockdowns to stymie rising infection rates,” said Venkateswara Lavanya at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

“Asia remains the epicenter of the spread, with the number of COVID cases in Vietnam, the Philippines and Thailand rising over the weekend."

Analysts said the Taliban sweeping into Afghanistan’s capital may feel like a faraway event, but will undoubtedly affect markets elsewhere, including Asia.

“Yes, markets will try to brush this geopolitical earthquake off: It’s just Afghanistan; It’s a long way away,” said Rabobank in its daily market commentary. “This geopolitical nightmare is almost certainly only just beginning.”

In Japan, the government reported the economy grew at an annual rate of 1.3% in April-June, raising hopes for a gradual recovery from the damage brought on by the pandemic. Some analysts had expected a contraction. Underlining growth were improved private consumption and residential investment, as well as rising exports and imports.

Wall Street finished out last week with small gains and new highs for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.2% and notched its second-straight weekly increase. The Dow and the Nasdaq edged up less than 0.1%. The S&P 500 rose 7.17 points to 4,468. The Dow added 15.53 points to 35,515.38, and the Nasdaq picked up 6.64 points to 14,822.90.

Stocks in the S&P 500 were nearly evenly split between winners and losers. Gains in technology, health care and household goods companies outweighed losses by banks, energy stocks and other sectors. The Russell 2000 index of small companies fell 20.96 points, or 0.9%, to 2,223.11, another sign traders were worried about future economic growth.

Also pushing down investor optimism was the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index, which fell to 70.2 from its previous level of 81.2 in July. That was the largest drop in sentiment since April 2020, when the pandemic took its initial grip on the country.

The unexpectedly bad drop in the survey’s reading was almost entirely due to the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, which has caused hospitals to fill up with unvaccinated patients across the U.S.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 80 cents to $67.64 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 80 cents to $69.79 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 109.36 Japanese yen from 109.56 yen. The euro cost $1.1798, inching up from $1.1791.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
68K+
Followers
61K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Asian#Ap#S P#Hang Seng#The Shanghai Composite#South Korean#Mizuho Bank#Covid#Taliban#Rabobank#Dow#Nasdaq#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Country
Japan
Country
Vietnam
Related
MarketsHerald & Review

Asian shares mixed as caution sets in on coronavirus worries

Asian shares were mixed Thursday as caution set in among investors following another wobbly day of trading on Wall Street. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.2% in morning trading to 28,123.67. South Korea's Kospi was little changed by slightly higher at 3,220.74 after jigsawing earlier in the day. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost earlier gains to be also little changed at 7,584.00. Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined nearly 0.2% to 26,619.24, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.1% to 3,530.02.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Japanese shares slip as chip stocks take hit from outlook worries

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Thursday, after four straight sessions of gains, as chip-related shares were hit by concerns that their best days may be over as supplies are coming back. The country’s worsening coronavirus infections hit shares of travel-related sectors anew, while falling support for...
StocksMinneapolis Star Tribune

Stocks open slighlty higher, still headed for a weekly loss

Stocks are inching higher in early trading on Wall Street Friday but not enough to erase their losses from the week. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in the early going. Technology and industrial companies were climbing, but another drop in crude oil prices was helping to pull energy companies lower. Ross Stores fell 5% after issuing a full-year forecast that fell short of Wall Street's expectations, while Foot Locker jumped 11% after blowing past analysts' forecasts for its latest quarter. Crude oil prices fell 1%, European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed mostly lower. Treasury yields held steady.
MarketsInternational Business Times

Oil Prices Tank, Stocks Mostly Sink On Delta Fears

Oil prices tanked Thursday and global stocks mostly sank on worries the latest wave of Covid-19 infections will crimp global growth. "Investors are spooked by the virus once more, compounded by news that the Federal Reserve in the US may be on the brink of reducing its economic support for the US economy," analysts at Hargreaves Lansdown said.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Taliban Executes Journalist’s Family Member After Door-To-Door Search

The Taliban executed the relative of a journalist and seriously harmed another after a door-to-door search for the reporter in Afghanistan. The unnamed journalist, who works for German state-owned broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), is one of several reporters the Taliban have hunted in the aftermath of the Afghan government’s collapse, the media outlet reported. The journalist is reportedly safe and currently living in Germany.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Continues To Tell Fleeing Americans To Pay Their Way Out Of Afghanistan, Hours After Telling The Press Otherwise

The Biden administration continued to inform American citizens in Afghanistan as of Thursday evening that they could be charged more than $2,000 to board an evacuation flight out of the country. The State Department told the press Thursday afternoon that it had no intention of levying any such charges. “All...
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”
WorldPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘We Had To Intervene And Scream’ CNN Reporter Says Two Taliban Fighters Tried To ‘Pistol Whip’ Producer Recording Video

A CNN reporter in Kabul, Afghanistan, said Taliban fighters attempted to attack her crew after they saw a producer filming the scene with his phone. “Two Taliban fighters just came up with their pistols, and they were ready to pistol whip [the producer],” CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward said during an interview Wednesday. “We had to intervene and scream.”
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy