Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Best ways to keep your home safe in 2021 and beyond

Gwinnett Daily Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt can feel overwhelming when you start to think about all of the maintenance your home requires. Timing tasks can be confusing, and it’s easy to overlook certain appliances or home features as you try to keep everything running as efficiently as possible. To make it a little easier, we’ve compiled a checklist of simple maintenance tips and features to inspect, as well as the best times to perform each task.

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Home Sweet Home#Home Maintenance#Smoke#Washer Dryer Washer#Dryer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Interior Designrealtor.com

7 Cheap Ways To Make Your Kitchen Cabinets Look Expensive

It’s a Catch-22 homeowners are all too familiar with: Remodeling your outdated kitchen is almost certain to pay off big when you sell—but the actual makeover takes big bucks. Is there any way to make a huge change without all the expense? Well, believe it or not, you can give...
Animalsmcdonoughvoice.com

7 ways to get rid of flies in the house

Flies are a nearly unavoidable nuisance in most homes, especially during the warmer months of the year. Annoying for sure, but more than just pesky, houseflies (Musca domestica) can carry and transmit disease and cause illness. Consider these seven simple ways to banish these pests from the house and keep them out for good.
Interior DesignThe Independent

8 simple tips for making the most of a small bedroom

Arguably we spend more time in our bedrooms than any other room of the house, and we’re conscious for at least some of it, so it’s well worth getting the room right. From inner city tenement blocks to chocolate box cottages, in the housing market space is at a premium, and a lot of the nation’s homes boast shoebox bedrooms in which you’d struggle to swing a cat.
Home & Gardenbeachbodyondemand.com

Dirtiest Things in Your Home and How to Clean Them

We’ve all been spending more time camped out at home and possibly spending more time streaming than cleaning. is when we touch a surface and then touch our eyes, nose, or mouth (and vice versa). That’s why handwashing is a gold standard for staying healthy. Picking up COVID-19 through a...
Petstheleadernews.com

How to keep your home from smelling like you have pets

We have two cats and a dog and, between the litter box and the dog bed, our house stinks! We love our pets so much, but we don’t love the odors that they cause. Any tips for keeping our house from smelling like an animal shelter?. Sick of the smells...
Interior Designtwollow.com

Tips To Help You Design And Install Your Bathroom

No doubt, the bathroom is the key part of your home. A good bathroom can allow you to re-energize in the morning by taking a refreshing shower and end the evening by taking a long soak in the bathtub. This is a place of sanctuary and solitude. While redesigning a...
Home & GardenPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Maximize Your Small Space with These Double-Duty Furniture Finds from Overstock’s End of Summer Sale

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When you’ve got limited space, every inch counts. That’s why it’s smart to invest in pieces that can multitask to perform different functions throughout your home. Overstock’s End of Summer Sale, where you’ll find deals at up to 70 percent off on thousands of items, features plenty of pieces that pull double duty, including sleeper sofas for overnight guests, shelving units that function as desks, and storage ottomans for lounging or stashing magazines and throws. There are tons of great finds that will help you save money and space without sacrificing style. Check out our top picks, below!
Home & Gardenfamilyhandyman.com

10 Things That Can Make Your Home Look Cheap

Being intentional with design choices and injecting your home with personality can go a long way. It doesn’t matter how smart and sophisticated the decor and design of your home is if it’s constantly covered by a layer of clutter. Clutter clogs up the flow of a room more than anything and automatically makes any design choices seem less intentional. The good news is that clutter is a treatable issue- here are some great tips for getting things organized and out of the way.
Interior Designsflcn.com

Preparing Your Bathroom Before Selling Your Home

As a homeowner, when planning to move, you generally spend much of your time shopping for new houses. However, you can get more money from your home with some basic renovations. Your real estate agent knows that landscaping, kitchens, and bathrooms sell houses. The washroom is commonly overlooked despite being one of the most used rooms. It is hard to decide where to start and how much to spend since you are moving out. The following are a few small steps that will turn a drab space into one that sells.
AnimalsFingerLakes1

Tips on how to keep pigeons away from your patio

Pigeons are the subject of some very hot debates, all over the country, and indeed, the rest of the world, with some people loving them, while others hate them with a passion. Regardless of your opinion on pigeons, you probably won’t want to wake up with some squatting on your patio. This is why, in this article, we set out to share some prevention tips with you that’ll help you keep pigeons away from your patio, and your property in general.
Richmond, VANBC12

Keeping your pets safe in the summer heat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There are several do’s and don’ts when it comes to keeping your animals safe underneath Central Virginia’s scorching sun. “Sunrise, sunset are great times to take your animals out. Limit it. If you normally do a long run with your animal definitely limit it. Even in hot weather, humid weather they can get overheated super quickly,” said Robin Young, Outreach Coordinator Richmond Animal Care and Control.
Home & GardenSeattle Times

How to clean your refrigerator and keep it that way

The refrigerator is one of the most high-trafficked spots in the kitchen. We open and close it all day, putting food in and taking it out. Still, it can be easy to overlook when it comes to cleaning. “A lot of people want their refrigerator to fade into the background,”...
Home & GardenPosted by
Domino

Here’s How Much Replacing Your Front Door Will Boost Your Home Value

Homes with curb appeal always have one thing in common: an impressive front door. But getting one isn’t always a budget-friendly pursuit. On average, the project will cost you $1,685, according to Realm, a free-to-use source that aims to help homeowners untap their potential home value. The good news is replacing your front door (opting for a completely fresh style, upgraded hardware, or new paint color) can add $8,165 to your overall investment, translating to an impressive ROI of 484.55 percent.
Home & Gardengoodhousekeeping.com

8 Best Toilets for the Home in 2021

There's plenty of room for potty humor in this story, but choosing a new toilet for your home is no joke, given how much use it will get, and how dire the results can be if you end up with a, er, bum model (okay, just the one!). Seriously, a toilet with weak flushing power will lead to frequent clogs, wreaking havoc on your home's plumbing. Some types leave behind unsightly stains, and some others are so loud when they flush that you risk waking the entire household if you go in the middle of the night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy