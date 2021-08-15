Cancel
Greenwood, IN

’21-’22 HS Fall Sports Preview

gcak12athletics.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe picture has never been more clear at Greenwood Christian Academy High School. Soccer players getting extra touches on the indoor turf field, cross country runners circling the indoor track, the strength and conditioning program upstairs overlooking the girls volleyball team practicing below on two courts side by side, and the golf team at Smock preparing for their promising season. Growth is exciting, but is only fulfilling when done with the right purpose. This school year’s theme could be found on the backs of GCA staff t-shirts last Friday, and accurately describes the direction of GCA Athletics – Growing for God’s Glory.

gcak12athletics.org

