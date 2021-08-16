Jacoby Brissett lives out his hometown dream in his first preseason game with the Dolphins

The Dolphins will have their second preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons this coming Saturday. The current betting line on this game -5 in favor of the Miami Dolphins. Miami will get their first chance in a long to play in front of the Dolphins Faithful, as this will be their first game at Hard rock Stadium since before the COVID 19 Pandemic. Before the game on Saturday, The Dolphins and Falcons will be holding joint practices on August 18 and 19, which will help both teams see different players and schemes during training camp. This will also give the Dolphins Insight into what they might see during their upcoming preseason game. This article will be previewing the Dolphins game against the Atlanta Falcons.