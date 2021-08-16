Cancel
NFL

Jacoby Brissett lives out his hometown dream in his first preseason game with the Dolphins

By John Evenson
cbs12.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago, IL (CBS12) — He may not have arguably the best beard in the NFL, and he may not have a name that you can playfully alter to include the word 'magic', but with veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick now in Washington, you'd be hard pressed to find more of a team player to back up Tua Tagovailoa than former Dwyer High School star Jacoby Brissett. Not only has be started for both the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts, but he seems comfortable contributing in any way that he can with the Dolphins.

