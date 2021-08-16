Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Postoperative Pain Treatment With Transmuscular Quadratus Lumborum Block and Fascia Iliaca Compartment Block in Patients Undergoing Total Hip Arthroplasty

Medscape News
 6 days ago

Qin Xia; Wenping Ding; Chao Lin; Jiayi Xia; Yahui Xu; Mengxing Jia. Background: Patients often suffer moderate or even severe pain after total hip arthroplasty; such pain seriously affects early postoperative recovery. This study aimed to investigate the analgesic efficacy of ultrasound-guided transmuscular quadratus lumborum block combined with fascia iliaca compartment block for elderly patients undergoing total hip arthroplasty.

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hip Pain#Pain Treatment#Compartment#Arthroplasty#Fascia#Transmuscular#Qf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Do We Need to Wait 3 Months After Corticosteroid Injections to Reduce the Risk of Infection After Total Knee Arthroplasty?

Sarah Bhattacharjee, BS; Sara Wallace, MD; Hue H. Luu, MD; Lewis L. Shi, MD; Michael J. Lee, MD; Antonia F. Chen, MD, MBA. Background: Corticosteroid injections administered within 3 months before total knee arthroplasty (TKA) have been linked to increased risk of postoperative infection. However, it would be beneficial to further delineate the timing of injections to determine whether a narrower window exists for safe administration of corticosteroid injections. The purposes of our study were to (1) determine whether there were a different time frame between corticosteroid injection and primary TKA that increased infection risk and (2) determine risk factors associated with infection after TKA.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Should Insulin-dependent Diabetic Patients be Screened for Malnutrition Before Total Joint Arthroplasty?

Introduction: The association of malnutrition in the morbidly obese cohort has led to recommendations for preoperative screening before total joint arthroplasty (TJA). However, despite the connection between diabetes and poor nutrition, preoperative screening in the diabetic cohort has not been closely examined. This study compared malnutrition risk between diabetic patients and morbidly obese patients undergoing TJA and investigated the association of malnutrition on 30-day postoperative TJA outcomes in the diabetic cohort.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Patients With More Severe PH in COPD May Respond to Treatment

Patients with pulmonary hypertension (PH) as a complication of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) have worse functional impairment and higher mortality, compared with patients who have idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension (IPAH). Despite these factors, some patients with more severe PH in COPD may respond to treatment and show clinical improvement...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

The Use of Cellular- and/or Tissue-Based Therapy for the Management of Pyoderma Gangrenosum

Mabel Ching-Yee Chan, MD; Crystal James, MD; Munir Patel, MD; Scott Ellis, MD; John C. Lantis II, MD. Pyoderma gangrenosum (PG) is an uncommon inflammatory neutrophilic disorder with a spectrum of clinical presentations with variable courses. Most cases are associated with an autoimmune disorder and manifest in middle-aged adults as a painful lesion that progresses to painful necrotizing ulcers of the lower extremity. Owing to its variability, clinical diagnosis remains difficult and many patients are often misdiagnosed, with resulting delay in treatment. While early immunosuppressant therapy is key to preventing progression of PG, surgical treatment has been met with criticism because of the risk of potentiating pathergy, an exaggerated skin reaction due to trauma. This article presents a case series in which 3 patients with PG lesions underwent different treatment methods, including surgical debridement and use of fetal bovine dermis (FBD). The use of FBD in conjunction with medical treatment provided pain relief and wound coverage as well as encouraged growth of granulation tissue and long-term stability. Commercial cellular and tissue-based products used to aid in accelerating PG wound closure are also reviewed.
EducationWNDU

Medical Moment: Pulmonary hypertension

Pulmonary hypertension is a disease that affects the blood vessels in the lungs, making it difficult to breathe. And with no current cure, finding treatments is difficult. The cases of pulmonary hypertension are rising, but lack of education on the disease is causing some serious concerns among medical experts. “People...
Diseases & TreatmentsNewswise

Symptoms, like pain and fatigue, often cluster in newly diagnosed MS

Newswise — A recent Michigan Medicine study found that people newly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis experience a myriad of significant symptoms that often cluster together. The study, published in Multiple Sclerosis Journal, analyzed data from more than 200 patients in the year following diagnosis with MS. The incurable disease attacks...
Diseases & Treatmentsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

HEALTH: Arthritis in reader's shoulder is a complication of polio

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 78-year-old polio survivor with severe osteoarthritis in my left shoulder, which is the side also affected by polio. I experience pain in varying degrees throughout the day, but at night the pain often wakes me up. I recently had my shoulder X-rayed. My orthopedic doctor said it was "bone on bone." He ruled out a total shoulder replacement, citing my age and a six-month recovery period that would severely limit use of the arm.
EducationWFMZ-TV Online

Health Beat: Pulmonary hypertension: More common than ever?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The cases of pulmonary hypertension are rising, but lack of education about the disease is causing some serious concerns among medical experts. "People often don't get discovered till very late when their hearts are already starting to fail," explained Dr. Raymond Benza, a cardiologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
Public HealthMedscape News

Enterovirus Lingers in Pancreatic Cells, May Contribute to Diabetes

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Enterovirus-infected cells may linger in the pancreas, perhaps contributing to autoimmunity and diabetes, new research suggests. "We have found that the pancreas carries enteroviral infection and cells were unable to clear them, causing a continuous inflammatory situation," Dr. Kathrin Maedler of the University of Bremen, in Germany, told Reuters Health by email.
Healtheasyhealthoptions.com

This surprising culprit increases sleep apnea risk 78 percent

If you snore so loud you wake up your sleep partner, wake up frequently during the night or feel exhausted all day, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) could be to blame. But of course, sleep apnea is a much bigger worry than just snoring…. And, while that fact might not surprise...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Scientists Identify Why COVID-19 Patients Develop Life-Threatening Blood Clots

Scientists have identified how and why some Covid-19 patients can develop life-threatening clots, which could lead to targeted therapies that prevent this from happening. The work, led by researchers from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, is published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis. Previous research has established...
Cancertargetedonc.com

How Prior Chemotherapy Impacts ICI Survival Outcomes in Patients With Lung Cancer

Jorge Nieva, MD, discusses the results of the Impower010 study, which evaluated the efficacy of the checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab after chemotherapy for lung cancer compared to best supportive care. Jorge Nieva, MD, an associate professor of clinical medicine at the Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California, discusses...
ScienceMedscape News

Novel Coating for Blood Vessels Might Help Curb Transplant Rejection

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Using a special polymer to coat blood vessels of organs for transplant substantially diminishes rejection in mice, scientists have found. "Our goal is to translate the technology for clinical uses," said Dr. Jayachandran Kizhakkedathu, who developed the polymer with his team at the Centre for Blood Research at The University of British Columbia, in Vancouver, Canada.
CancerMedscape News

Fast Five Quiz: Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Management

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the second most common acute leukemia in adults. In the United States alone, approximately 5930 cases of ALL were newly diagnosed in 2019, and nearly 1500 patients died of the disease in that same year. In developed countries, ALL is associated with a 5-year survival of 30%-45%. ALL is characterized by chromosomal abnormalities and genetic alterations involved in the increased proliferation and decreased differentiation of lymphoid precursor cells. Seventy-five percent of cases in adults develop from precursors of the B-cell lineage, with the remainder of cases involving malignant T-cell precursors. Despite a high rate of response to induction chemotherapy, only 30%-40% of adults with ALL will achieve long-term remission. Accurate assessment of prognosis, selection of the most appropriate initial treatment regimens, and identification of potential candidates for allogeneic stem cell transplant are key to achieving optimal outcomes for patients with ALL.

Comments / 0

Community Policy