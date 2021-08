The future of Nebraska’s energy generation is up for debate and the voice of rural residents is needed to make sure it’s a sustainable, resilient, and responsible one. The Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is currently in the process of setting carbon reduction goals and is looking to its local public power districts and customer-owners for feedback on energy production. This decision will inform the utility’s plans for the next 20 to 30 years, so it is imperative that robust, forward-looking carbon reduction goals are set.