Grafenegg Festival Reshapes the Opening Night as COVID-19 Strikes Chorus

By Dejan Vukosavljevic
operawire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grafenegg Festival was forced to reshape its opening night performance of Verdi’s “Requiem” after one member of the chorus tested positive for COVID-19 despite full vaccination. “As one of the singers of the Wiener Singverein was infected with the Corona virus before the rehearsals in Grafenegg, despite two vaccinations...

