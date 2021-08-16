Obituary: Heldentenor Peter Svensson Dies At 57 of COVID-19
(Credit: © /Quentin Driftwood) On July 29, 2021, Austrian heldentenor Peter Svensson died at the age of 57 due to COVID-19 complications. Svensson was born on June 2, 1964 in Vienna, Austria, and began his singing career as a soloist with the Vienna Boys’ Choir. After graduating from high school, he studied at the Vienna Music High School and graduated from the Conservatory and at the University of Music in Vienna.operawire.com
