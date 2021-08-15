Cancel
NFL

Jets’ Bryce Huff Shines in Win Over Giants, Playing His Way to Bigger Role on Defense

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile several members of New York’s potent defensive line brought pressure in Saturday’s 12-7 win over the Giants, one youngster in particular caught head coach Robert Saleh’s attention. Three plays into the game, Bryce Huff motored around the edge, cutting swiftly to the pocket to sack quarterback Mike Glennon on...

