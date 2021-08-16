Mountain View Christian Academy celebrating 30 years

A ribbon-cutting was held to welcome Heritage Christian Academy to the Bessemer/McCalla community at its new location at 6200 Lou George Loop. Heritage Christian Academy is an independent, community Christian school serving Kindergarten -12th grade. Heritage Christian Academy also has an Early Education Program for ages 3-5. Established in 1974, originally as Shades Mountain Christian School by Richard “Dick” Vigneulle, Heritage Christian Academy has a rich heritage in Christian education and a foundation in partnering with parents in a vital ministry: the spiritual, academic, and social development of children. HCA offers a unique spirit of family and community while featuring more than 40 years of Christian education with an inter-denominational school representing students and faculty from over 100 local churches and small average class sizes (12:1). They have a devoted faculty whose lives reflect a personal relationship with Christ and work tirelessly to provide a nurturing environment for students to grow in their God-given talents. The school’s name “Heritage Christian Academy” is reflective of their rich heritage in Christian education and their commitment to Christ through excellence in the classroom and beyond.