Mountain View Christian Academy celebrating 30 years

Sixty runners and walkers took part Saturday (August 14) in the Mountain View Association’s 5K fun run under clear skies and low humidity. First to finish was Don Hayes, pictured checking his running time of 24 minutes - 22 seconds at the finish line at Jessie’s Mountain View Inn on Wolf Pond Road. Not far behind was Gabrielle Scott, pushing her two-year old son, Charlie, who was “along for the ride.” The friendly competition this year, organized by Brenda Quinn, raised funds for the association’s efforts to fight invasive species in Mountain View and Indian lakes. According to MVA president Tom Munschauer, “Much of what the Mountain View Association does is dedicated to improving water quality. Our invasive weed problem is managed, but needs continued efforts. I thank our members who are major contributors to our many efforts to fight Eurasian milfoil.”
