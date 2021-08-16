Report: Amazon has invested more than $34B in Virginia since 2010
Amazon has invested more than $34 billion in Virginia since 2010, according to findings from its 2021 U.S. Economic Impact Report. In the last 10 years, the e-commerce giant has created 27,000 jobs in Virginia in operations, logistics, corporate and technology functions, the report showed. The company estimate that its investments in Virginia led to the contribution of more than $27 billion to the state’s economy over the last decade.www.winchesterstar.com
Comments / 0