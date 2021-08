Come visit Spencer County and take in some of the beautiful scenery from our small river town. Epsilon Psi chapter of Tri-Kappa is sponsoring the 4th annual Anabel Wood Memorial Plein Air Paint Out in conjunction with the Spencer County Community Foundation, September 5, 2021 at the Rockport city park. All painters from ages 12 on up are invited to take part in the festivities by painting a scene from anywhere in Spencer County on that day. Artists must register ahead of time with the Tri-Kappa organization. Artists must check in that Sunday morning sometime between 7:00 A.M. and 10:00 A.M. at the community center building at Rockport City Park. Canvases that will be used should be stamped at that time in order to be eligible to be judged for prizes of $500, $300, and $200. For complete details and registration form send e-mail to Teresa Schroeder at tsstagecoach@gmail.com. Epsilon Psi is a non-profit philanthropic organization supporting area students for college scholarships. The community building will be open at 5:00 P.M.for citizens and guests to view the art produced that day. A reception will be held for artists and their guests at that time. (Masks required during reception).