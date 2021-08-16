Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets’ overworked bullpen granted mercy by blowout loss to Dodgers

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets’ high-leverage arms finally got a night off Sunday, courtesy of the Dodgers running away with a 14-4 win. But the late-inning relievers in the Mets bullpen put in a heavy workload in the games leading up to Sunday — including Edwin Diaz and Jeurys Familia each throwing three straight days — something manager Luis Rojas will be monitoring as the club continues a crucial stretch of 13 games in 13 days.

nypost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Jeurys Familia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Examining Mets’ overworked bullpen with season on brink

SAN FRANCISCO — A combination of extra-inning games and shortened starts by pitchers has pushed Mets relievers to the limit lately. Whether it was two maddening 10-inning losses to the Dodgers over the weekend or abbreviated outings by Carlos Carrasco and Rich Hill in consecutive games, Sunday and Monday, the Mets had exhausted their bullpen in recent days.
MLBNewsday

Another frustrating loss for Mets as they fall to Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — This time, at least, the Mets had a built-in excuse why they didn’t score. Blame it on Walker Buehler, a leading candidate for the National League Cy Young Award, who cruised for 7 2⁄3 innings in the Mets’ 3-2 loss to the Dodgers on Friday night. He gave up two runs and six hits, walking none and striking out eight.
MLBMLive.com

Tigers place Eric Haase on injured list, activate rookie outfielder

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers placed catcher Eric Haase on the 10-day injured list on Thursday. The move is retroactive to Monday, which was the last time he played in a game. The Tigers had said that Haase was battling lower back pain, although his official injury designation is a right abdominal strain. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said there was no new injury, just a different way of describing the same thing.
MLBwmleader.com

Mets open to possibility of putting Noah Syndergaard in bullpen

The Mets are leaving open the possibility that Noah Syndergaard will fill a bullpen role if he returns to their roster in September. The former All-Star hurler hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2019 due to Tommy John surgery during spring training the following year. Acting general manager Zack Scott...
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/19/21: Jake Arrieta, Caleb Smith, and Freddie Freeman

Hello folks and happy Thursday! Here’s what’s going on around baseball. MLB Pipeline updated their top 100 prospects as well as their top 30 organizational prospects. The Mariners now have the second-ranked farm system by the website, behind the Marlins who have 7 in their top 100. Around the league...
MLBNew York Post

Andrew Velazquez’s first home run adds to ‘surreal’ Yankees story

Margaret Maldonado-Velazquez looked out at the Yankee Stadium field and beamed with pride. Her son Andrew, who grew up a Yankees fan and dreamed the longshot dream of one day playing shortstop in The Bronx, was fielding grounders at the position, preparing for his seventh start in eight games for the red-hot AL wild-card leaders.
MLBNew York Post

Yankees rout Twins again to extend win streak to nine

At least the Twins can take solace in the fact that it’s not just them the Yankees are beating up on these days. For the time being, though, they remain the roadkill underneath the Yankees’ well-oiled machine. The Yankees got six shutout innings from Gerrit Cole and continued to swing...
MLBJanesville Gazette

L.A. Dodgers-N.Y. Mets Runs

Dodgers first. Trea Turner grounds out to third base, J.D. Davis to Pete Alonso. Max Muncy doubles to right field. Will Smith strikes out swinging. Corey Seager doubles to deep center field. Max Muncy scores. AJ Pollock strikes out swinging. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers...
MLBfastphillysports.com

PHILS TAKING ADVANTAGE OF METS WOEFUL BULLPEN!

After holding the NL East lead for the last three months, the Mets fell out a half-game out of first place after falling 5-2 to the Phillies. Edwin Diaz, who allowed a two-run homer to Bryce Harper in the eighth inning that secured the Phillies’ victory, blew three straight saves (two of which became losses), beginning with the final game before the All-Star break, against the Pirates.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Buehler scheduled to start for Dodgers at Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers (70-46, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (59-56, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (12-2, 2.13 ERA, .92 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-7, 3.89 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets +154, Dodgers -178; over/under is...
MLBMiami Herald

Depleted Dodgers bullpen gets the job done in win over Mets

NEW YORK — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn’t have many levers to pull as Saturday night’s game against the New York Mets barreled toward extra innings. Closer Kenley Jansen, setup man Blake Treinen and short reliever Brusdar Graterol were down because of excessive workloads in recent days, leaving Alex Vesia, Phil Bickford and Corey Knebel as the team’s best high-leverage options.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Could toss bullpen soon

Gonsolin (shoulder) began a throwing program Aug. 9 and could throw a bullpen session at some point this weekend, per MLB.com. The right-hander played catch Monday for the first time since landing on the injured list July 31, and manager Dave Roberts indicated that he could be ready to toss a bullpen session in New York in the coming days. Roberts also indicated that Gonsolin will both pitch simulated games and go on a rehab assignment prior to returning to the big club, so he likely remains weeks away from a return. When Gonsolin is ready to rejoin the Dodgers, the team will evaluate whether he will work as a starter or a reliever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy