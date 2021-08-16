Mets’ overworked bullpen granted mercy by blowout loss to Dodgers
The Mets’ high-leverage arms finally got a night off Sunday, courtesy of the Dodgers running away with a 14-4 win. But the late-inning relievers in the Mets bullpen put in a heavy workload in the games leading up to Sunday — including Edwin Diaz and Jeurys Familia each throwing three straight days — something manager Luis Rojas will be monitoring as the club continues a crucial stretch of 13 games in 13 days.nypost.com
